KuCoin Pay Partners with King Gift to Bridge Crypto to Everyday Shopping for Gaming, Entertainment, and Retail Gift Cards

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced that its crypto payment arm, KuCoin Pay, has established a strategic partnership with King Gift, a premier online platform specializing in digital gift cards. This collaboration integrates KuCoin Pay as a supported payment method on King Gift, empowering users to seamlessly purchase gift cards using popular cryptocurrencies.

Through this integration, KuCoin Pay facilitates secure and convenient transactions for a diverse range of digital gift cards across gaming, entertainment, retail, and more. By connecting cryptocurrency to everyday spending, the partnership highlights KuCoin's dedication to promoting real-world applications of digital assets, making it simpler for users around the globe to integrate crypto into their daily routines.

"This partnership with King Gift represents a step forward in our mission to make cryptocurrency more practical and inclusive," said Kumiko Ho, Head of Payment Business at KuCoin. "We're committed to removing barriers and broadening access, enabling anyone-regardless of their location or expertise-to leverage their crypto holdings for real, tangible benefits like instant gift card purchases."

"Partnering with KuCoin Pay allows us to provide our users with greater flexibility and convenience when purchasing gift cards," said Bilal Khwaja, CEO at King Gift. "By embracing cryptocurrency payments, we're making digital shopping simpler, faster, and more accessible for customers around the world."

King Gift's platform, renowned for its instant delivery and worldwide accessibility, complements KuCoin Pay's focus on efficient crypto payments. Users can now experience flexible shopping with secure, cross-border transactions, driving greater adoption of digital currencies in everyday commerce. This partnership also offers unlimited 2% cashback on all purchases made via KuCoin Pay at King Gift until September 17, 2025.

About KuCoin Pay

KuCoin Pay is a pioneering merchant payment solution that enables businesses to integrate cryptocurrency transactions for both online and offline sales. Supporting over 50 cryptocurrencies including KCS, USDT, USDC, and BTC, KuCoin Pay delivers fast, secure, and borderless payments to a global audience.

Learn more about KuCoin Pay: https://www.kucoin.com/pay

About King Gift

King Gift is a trusted online platform offering a wide range of digital gift cards for gaming, entertainment, retail, and more. With instant delivery and secure transactions, we make it simple for customers worldwide to access both global and regional gift cards. At King Gift, speed and convenience are at the heart of our service, supported by multiple payment options including leading cryptocurrency gateways for a smooth checkout experience.

King Gift's mission is to make purchasing gift cards with crypto fast, reliable, and accessible from anywhere. Through strong partnerships and a focus on security, King Gift has become the go-to choice for users who value flexibility, global reach, and seamless digital shopping.

Learn More About King Gift: https://kingiftcard.com

