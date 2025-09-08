Boost.ai Powers Next-Gen Support for Staysure's Travel Insurance Customers

Hybrid AI agent increases efficiency and gives Staysure teams greater flexibility to evolve support

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost.ai , a trusted provider of enterprise-ready conversational AI, today announced it has been chosen by the UK's leading travel insurance provider, Staysure , to deploy an AI agent designed to transform their existing AI-powered support offerings. The new AI agent, Susi, will deliver intelligent and always-on support via Staysure's web channel, powered by robust conversation design that covers more than 770 topics. The launch underscores both companies' commitment to improving access, accuracy, and continuity of support for customers. With a delivery record of success in the insurance industry, boost.ai was selected for both its hybrid model and ISO-certified approach, providing Staysure with the trust necessary to become one of the UK's first travel insurers to implement generative AI functionality.

For those on holiday, unexpected costs, cancellations, or a trip cut short can be both stressful and frustrating. To make every support interaction as simple, accurate and straightforward as possible, Staysure has built on its strong foundation of digital support. The company's webchat channel, which already connected customers with helpful knowledge articles, has now been enhanced by training Susi on its extensive knowledge base. This improvement has led to higher first-time resolution rates, while also freeing human teams to dedicate more time to complex or sensitive interactions, ensuring their expertise has an even greater impact.

"When it comes to AI-powered support for those who love to travel, trusting every conversation is crucial to a positive support experience. Experiencing a sudden interruption, an incorrect response or unclear instruction can quickly escalate an already problematic situation out on holiday," said Jerry Haywood , CEO of boost.ai . "By placing Susi at the frontline of web-based support, Staysure has completely revamped its feedback loop to deliver accurate support at all times. This is a great extension of Staysure's ongoing success in helping customers feel supported and confident wherever they are."

Since the initial launch in July of this year, Susi has achieved over 60% containment, a 20 percentage point increase compared to Staysure's previous web-based chatbot. As a result, nearly two-thirds of customer queries are now resolved by the AI agent without escalation to a human agent. Connecting Susi with other support solutions has also allowed Staysure to eliminate overnight backlogs of webform contacts, increasing efficiency of live agent workloads while ensuring faster resolution times for customers during off-hours.

"Operating in a regulated industry has required us to maintain a balance between innovation and control that ensures the safety of our customers and their information," said Connor Fleet-Chapman , AI Product Manager for Staysure Group. "When evaluating new chatbot solutions, boost.ai's hybrid model stood out by giving us the confidence we needed along with the flexibility to continually enhance our customer experience. Today, we're able to go beyond simply understanding customer questions to delivering immediate, meaningful and context-relevant responses."

To learn more about boost.ai's use cases for insurance providers around the globe, click here

About boost.ai

Boost.ai is the trusted leader in AI-powered customer experience solutions for regulated industries. Built for security, speed, and scale, the platform enables fast deployment, high-resolution rates, and full hybrid control through seamless orchestration of traditional NLU and LLMs. With over 650 successful deployments, 600 live virtual agents, and more than 150 million automated conversations, boost.ai helps enterprises around the world resolve with confidence, automate at scale, and trust every conversation. Proven performance and enterprise-grade reliability make boost.ai the partner of choice for leading brands across the UK, including Metro Bank, Sage, Numa Group, Tour Radar, and more. Boost.ai is recognized as a Leader in Gartner's 2025 Magic Quadrant for Conversational AI Platforms. Learn more at boost.ai .

About Staysure

Founded in 2004, Staysure is the UK's most trusted travel insurance provider* offering a range of travel insurance policies for all ages and specialising in cover for pre-existing medical conditions. Policies are tailored to the customer's needs and medical screening is available both online at www.staysure.co.uk and over the phone.

Staysure is a Staysure Group brand. A trading name of TICORP Limited, Staysure Group also owns Avanti Travel Insurance, Payingtoomuch.com, ROCK and Petgevity.

*Based on more 5-star reviews on Trustpilot than any other UK travel insurance company. Staysure has 82% of 5-star reviews and its customer ratings are at an 'excellent' 4.7. With over 480,000 reviews Staysure is officially the most reviewed UK travel insurance provider on Trustpilot.

Staysure's industry awards include:

British Travel Awards - Best Travel insurance Provider (2024, 2023, 2022, 2020 to 2016)

UK Broker Awards - Marketing and Customer Engagement (2019)

UK Broker Awards - Personal Lines Broker of the Year (2018, 2016)

Moneywise Awards - Most Trusted Travel Insurance Provider (2018, 2017),

Which? Recommended Provider - Travel Insurance (May 2018)

Staysure is a trading name of TICORP Limited. Staysure Travel Insurance is arranged by TICORP Limited which is registered in Gibraltar company number 111526. Registered office: First Floor, Grand Ocean Plaza, Ocean Village, Gibraltar. TICORP Limited is authorised and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission and trades into the UK on a freedom of services basis, Financial Conduct Authority FRN 663617.

Staysure Travel Insurance is administered by Howserv Limited which is registered in England and Wales number 03882026. Registered office: Britannia House, 3-5 Rushmills Business Park, Bedford Road, Northampton, NN4 7YB. Howserv Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority FRN 599282.

