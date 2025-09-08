ICEYE signs satellite acquisition agreement with the Finnish Defence Forces

The Finnish Defence Forces is developing its intelligence and surveillance capabilities by acquiring SAR radar satellites from ICEYE.

HELSINKI, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE , the global leader in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite operations, and the Finnish Defence Forces have officially signed a contract for the procurement of SAR satellites. This procurement decision follows the Letter of Intent signed with the Finnish Ministry of Defence in June and will significantly enhance the Finnish Defence Forces' intelligence and surveillance capabilities from space.

The contract was signed in Tampere, Finland, by Brigadier General Engineering Juha-Matti Ylitalo, Deputy Director of the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command, and Seppo Aaltonen, VP Nordics & NATO at ICEYE.

The acquisition includes ICEYE's SAR satellites and the technical systems and equipment required to establish a sovereign, space-based surveillance capability for the Finnish Defence Forces. ICEYE's satellites are uniquely capable of providing high-resolution imagery and data in all weather and light conditions, a crucial advantage for maintaining situational awareness.

Pekka Laurila, Co-founder and CSO at ICEYE: "This agreement is a testament to the trust and shared vision between ICEYE and the Finnish Defence Forces. It marks a pivotal moment, transitioning from intent to a tangible commitment that will equip Finland with a sovereign, space-based intelligence capability. We are proud to provide the technology that will not only secure Finland's position as a leader in this critical domain but also form the foundation for a long-term partnership that will enhance the collective security of its allies."

The total value of the acquisition is approximately 158 million euros. This figure includes the main procurement as well as options to extend the satellites' lifecycle and expand the system in the future.

This initiative strengthens ICEYE's offering to defence customers and advances its goal of becoming the primary provider of critical ISR infrastructure to allied nations. ICEYE owns and operates the world's largest SAR satellite constellation, providing unlimited global access and the highest revisit frequency on the market. ICEYE SAR satellites provide 25 cm ground resolution, enabling accurate object detection and situational awareness in all weather and light conditions. To date, ICEYE has launched 54 SAR satellites into orbit for ICEYE's and its customers' use.

About ICEYE

ICEYE delivers unparalleled persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Owning the world's largest synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, ICEYE provides objective, near real-time insights, ensuring that customers have unmatched access to actionable data, day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions. As a trusted partner to governments and commercial industries, ICEYE delivers intelligence in sectors such as defence and intelligence, insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring, and finance, enabling decision-making that contributes to community resilience and sustainable development.

ICEYE operates internationally with offices in Finland, Poland, Spain, the UK, Australia, Japan, UAE, Greece, and the US. We have more than 900 employees, inspired by the shared vision of improving life on Earth by becoming the global source of truth in Earth Observation.

