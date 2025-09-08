Anzeige
08.09.2025
Liuzhou Military Museum: Legacy of Flying Tigers honored with new exhibition in south China

NANNING, China, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A permanent exhibition honoring the Flying Tigers -- the American volunteer pilots who fought alongside Chinese forces against Japanese aggressors during World War II -- opened on Sunday in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

A guest at the permanent exhibition honoring the Flying Tigers in the Liuzhou Military Museum in south China

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Housed in the Liuzhou Military Museum, the exhibition brings together more than 1,000 artifacts -- from flight suits and arm patches to letters and diaries, many of which were donated by people in China and the United States.

Liuzhou was a key transportation hub and military stronghold in southern China during the war. In 1942, the Flying Tigers came to the city and was stationed in a local airport. From there, American pilots flew missions against Japanese invaders, leaving behind historical sites, images and stories of locals risking their lives to rescue downed airmen.

Describing the history as one "with remarkable friendship and mutual sacrifice at its heart," Jeffrey Greene, chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, said at the opening ceremony that the peoples of China and the United States had developed a remarkable relationship during the darkest days of WWII.

"This history has become more than a bridge between two nations. It is a timeless testament to the power of solidarity," Greene said.

Also at the ceremony, Yang Wanming, president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, noted that more than 80 years ago, China and the United States chose to fight together for justice and peace.

"This history shows that people from different countries can overcome their differences and unite in the face of common challenges," Yang said, adding that the younger generations from both countries will carry forward the spirit of the Flying Tigers.

The exhibition will be open to the public free of charge long term, featuring five themed sections presenting the stories of how the American pilots fought side-by-side with Chinese soldiers and civilians during the war.

Source: Liuzhou Military Museum



Contact person: Mr. Zeng, Tel: 86-10-63074558

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
