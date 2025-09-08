Sandia National Labs researchers have created a new dataset on the rates and types of rooftop PV connector failures. Their analysis has shown that tight wire bending radius, extra dirty connectors, and loose nuts are the most common failure causes in 6,276 connectors deployed between 2014 and 2017 across seven U.S. regions.A group of scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's Sandia National Laboratories has conducted a failure analysis of 6,276 photovoltaic connectors used in rooftop PV systems, in an effort to increase publicly available data on the rates and types of connector failures. ...

