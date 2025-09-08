Anzeige
Montag, 08.09.2025
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
PR Newswire
08.09.2025 12:36 Uhr
Antai College of Economics and Management, Shanghai Jiao Tong University: Financial Times Releases 2025 Global Masters in Management Ranking: SJTU Antai Ranks 6th Worldwide

SHANGHAI, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 8, the Financial Times released its 2025 Global Top 100 Masters in Management (MiM) list. Antai College of Economics and Management (ACEM) at Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) secured 6th position globally and 2nd in China, marking its second consecutive year in the world's top 10. The program's sub-indicators are outstanding: "Overall Satisfaction" ranked 1st globally; "Employment Rate" at 1st globally; "Effectiveness of Career Services" at 1st globally; "Alumni Network" at 1st globally; "Value for Money" at 3rd globally; "Salary Increase" at 7th globally; and "Career Progress" at 7th globally.

The program's sustained rise in global influence is driven by continuous optimization of its training model and interdisciplinary curriculum structure. ACEM actively explores innovative talent development frameworks, introducing specialized courses in AI and ESG to cultivate versatile, high-level professionals. The college has deepened collaborations with leading international business schools and institutions, enhancing students' theoretical foundation while integrating cutting-edge industry knowledge to provide a robust interdisciplinary learning platform.

ACEM FT 2025 ranking

Outstanding performance across career development indicators fully reflects the MiM program's quality. The Career Development Center operates under a student-oriented philosophy, implementing a unique full-cycle support system. Each student benefits from a dual-mentor program, combining academic and career guidance. The center offers one-on-one counseling and tailored resource recommendations, supporting graduates entering diverse sectors such as finance, technology, consulting, government, AI, new energy, and advanced manufacturing.

The alumni network indicator rose to 1st globally, up from 8th last year, highlighting ACEM's effective efforts in building a cohesive and high-quality alumni community. The college adopts a "comprehensive coverage" approach, establishing a multi-program liaison system that includes undergraduate, Master's, PhD, MBA, EMBA, MTT, EE, and DBA alumni. With 10 global activity bases and the official establishment of the Antai Alumni Association in June 2024, the college maintains structured management to ensure network operability. Alumni activities are aligned with national strategies and industrial needs, featuring seminars, resource matching, field studies, and salons to enhance strategic vision and practical value, effectively bridging alumni with industry and policy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2767026/ACEM_FT_2025_ranking.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/financial-times-releases-2025-global-masters-in-management-ranking-sjtu-antai-ranks-6th-worldwide-302548998.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
