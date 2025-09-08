Jaguar Mining, Inc.: Jaguar Mining Inc. Announces Five-Year Exploration Plan to Unlock Gold Potential Across Brazilian Tenements

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG) is pleased to announce a comprehensive five-year exploration plan (the "Plan") designed to expand its gold resources and support future production growth. This initiative has been developed to systematically explore the Company's extensive mineral tenements in Brazil, with a focus on both expanding existing deposits and identifying new prospective targets.

The plan encompasses all 46,619 hectares of the Company's mineral rights, with exploration efforts concentrated on the most prospective areas to advance opportunities that could support future resource growth and production potential.

Key Highlights of the Five-Year Exploration Plan:

Significant Gold Endowment Potential: This initiative is designed to investigate a total gold endowment ranging between 4-7 million ounces across all projects, underscoring the scale of potential within the Company's land package.

Proposed Drilling Campaign: Between 2026 and 2030, the plan is to complete approximately 222,000 meters of drilling . This extensive program will be critical to expanding and defining the Company's gold resources at least at the inferred category.

Strategic Project Focus: The plan outlines targeted exploration across key project areas, ensuring resources are allocated to the most prospective targets with the greatest potential to advance toward development: Paciência Complex: Exploration will focus on extending known mineralization at Santa Isabel, Marzagão (underground) and Chamé, including testing deep extensions and pursuing new discoveries such as Bahú and BIF North. The Chamé project alone carries an estimated upside potential of 325,000-520,000 ounces , supported by 6,175 meters of drilling scheduled to begin in 2025. Caeté Complex - Roça Grande Project: Exploration will focus on areas of established potential, including Boa Vista and Morro da Mina, alongside regional reconnaissance work at Sabará Extension, Lavra Velha, and Zé Firme. MTL Complex: Exploration will focus on the Pontal project, with the goal of fully assessing all opportunities within the area. Drilling of approximately 11,000 meters could support an estimated upside potential of 134,000-400,000 ounces . Onças de Pitangui Project: Exploration will focus on infill drilling, alongside exploration at Aparição, Caldas, and Taboca targets, supporting overall resource growth.

Systematic Exploration Approach: This plan outlines a methodical sequence of work, including comprehensive geological mapping, geochemical surveys, and extensive exploration drilling. This approach is designed to ensure efficiency and maximize the probability of new discoveries and resource upgrades.

Environmental Stewardship: All exploration activities will adhere strictly to environmental regulations, including ongoing environmental licensing processes ( Simplified Environmental Licensing - LAS , and Environmental Impact Assessment studies - EIA ), reflecting the Company's commitment to responsible mining practices.

Team and Technology: The plan incorporates a robust exploration team of experienced geologists and technical personnel, supported by advanced exploration techniques and integrated data systems to optimize results.

The execution of this five-year plan will include defining key targets, reviewing geological and drilling work, preparing detailed forecasts and budgets, and ensuring timely approvals to support operational actions. This structured framework is designed to deliver consistent progress and measurable results, creating a significant opportunity to unlock value across the Brazilian tenements. The Company is confident that these efforts will expand the resource base, accelerate growth, and further strengthen its position as a leading gold producer in Brazil's prolific Iron Quadrangle.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: The potential ounce quantities are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the delineation of a mineral resource.

Luis Albano Tondo, Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar Mining, commented: "This plan reflects our commitment to systematically assess the significant geological potential within our portfolio. Our objective is to convert this potential into defined resources, supporting a sustainable production growth pipeline. It combines geological expertise with advanced exploration techniques to advance our next generation of gold mines."

Armando Massucatto, Exploration Manager for Jaguar Mining, added: "Jaguar's mineral rights are strategically located in the Iron Quadrangle, one of Brazil's most prolific gold districts. Our approach was developed using geological, geochemical, and geophysical mapping data compiled and ranked over recent years. This rigorous process identified targets with the greatest potential for exploration success and economic viability. Executing this strategy will strengthen our position in Brazil's exploration landscape, increase mineral resources and drive true organic growth for the Company."

Figure 1: Distribution of five-years targets in the Iron Quadrangle, highlighting the main mineral deposits.

Figure 2: Sketch of the planned sequence of exploration work at the Paciência Complex over the next five years.

Figure 3: Sketch of the planned sequence of exploration work at the MTL Complex and Onças de Pitangui Project over the next five years.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Armando José Massucatto, PhD, FAusIMM, Exploration Manager, who is also an employee of Jaguar Mining Inc. and is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The Iron Quadrangle

The Iron Quadrangle has been an area of mineral exploration dating back to the 16th century. The discovery in 1699-1701 of gold contaminated with iron and platinum-group metals in the southeastern corner of the Iron Quadrangle gave rise to the name of the town Ouro Preto (Black Gold). The Iron Quadrangle contains world-class multi-million-ounce gold deposits such as Morro Velho, Cuiabá, and São Bento. Jaguar holds the second largest gold land position in the Iron Quadrangle with over 46,000 hectares.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the MTL complex (Turmalina mine and plant) and Caeté complex (Pilar and Roça Grande mines, and Caeté plant). The Roça Grande mine has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2019. The Company also owns the Paciência complex (Santa Isabel mine and plant), which had been on care and maintenance since 2012 and is under review to restart in 2026. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

For further information please contact:

Luis Albano Tondo

Chief Executive Officer

Jaguar Mining Inc.

luis.albano@jaguarmining.com

+55 31 99959 6337

Marina de Freitas

Interim Chief Financial Officer

marina.freitas@jaguarmining.com.br

+55 31-98463-5344

