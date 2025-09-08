Akko Unveils Year of the Snake Keyboard at IFA 2025 and Accelerates Global Magnetic Switch Strategy

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global peripheral innovator Akko officially unveiled its latest creation, the Year of Snake Mechanical Keyboard, at IFA 2025 in Berlin. Following the success of last year's highly acclaimed Year of the Dragon keyboard, the new release continues Akko's vision of blending cultural heritage with modern industrial design. The launch attracted strong attention from gamers, enthusiasts, and media worldwide, further underscoring Akko's position at the forefront of innovation in the peripheral industry.

The Akko Year of Snake collection will feature three unique designs, with the most iconic version inspired by Xuanwu, a mythical figure in Chinese culture symbolizing wisdom and protection. Built with a CNC aluminum alloy case, intricate engraving techniques, and a finely tuned gasket mount structure, the keyboard reflects Akko's exceptional craftsmanship. Combined with an ergonomic tented Alice layout and Akko's premium switches, it offers both cultural storytelling and a comfortable typing experience ideal for extended use.

Meanwhile, Akko is accelerating innovation and the global rollout of its magnetic switch product line, highlighted by two flagship models - the M1 V5 TMR and the MOD 007 V5 HE. Both deliver esports-grade responsiveness and a next-level typing and gaming experience. Importantly, these two flagship models will also be available in ISO versions, further meeting the needs of international users. Akko's magnetic switch technology currently spans both HE and TMR solutions and is steadily expanding to multiple layouts - including 60%, 68%, 75%, TKL, and Alice - to satisfy the diverse demands of competitive gamers and creators worldwide.

Beyond magnetic switch technology, Akko also introduced two new high-end product series at IFA - the Gem and Mineral Series. These series extend the brand's design language, showcasing Akko's ability to merge artistic aesthetics with advanced engineering, and offering users an entirely new level of experience.

As Akko celebrates its ninth anniversary, the brand remains committed to a dual vision: drawing inspiration from traditional culture and contemporary trends to drive product innovation, while leading the advancement and application of magnetic switch technology. By uniting heritage with innovation, Akko demonstrates that keyboards are not only functional tools, but also cultural expressions, performance-driven instruments, and symbols of individuality.

Akko warmly invites all visitors to IFA 2025, Hall 5.2, Booth 143, to experience its latest innovations firsthand.

For more information, please visit akkogear.eu or akkogear.de.

