Montag, 08.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
08.09.2025 12:42 Uhr
CGTN: The Stilwell Road at 80: Honoring China-U.S. Cooperation and Friendship

BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023, President Xi Jinping wrote back to the Stilwell family, expressing his hope that they would continue to promote the spirit of cooperation and contribute to mutual understanding between the Chinese and American peoples. His message underscored that genuine friendship between nations is rooted in the connections between ordinary citizens, and the family's visit highlighted how the legacy of wartime partnership continues to inspire future generations in both countries, strengthening trust and encouraging dialogue even in complex times. Eighty years on, the Stilwell Road remains a powerful symbol of courage, cooperation, and international solidarity-reminding both nations of the enduring value of friendship and people-to-people exchange.

Commemorating a Historic Route
Descendants of U.S. General Joseph Stilwell are in China this week on a historical journey marking the 80th anniversary of the Stilwell Road, a vital World War II supply route that connected India to Kunming, Yunnan, via northern Myanmar (then Burma). Named after General Stilwell, the road played a decisive role in supporting China's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, symbolizing international cooperation and shared sacrifice. A channel for weapons, fuel, and medical supplies across treacherous terrain, it stood as a military route for China's war effort.

Ceremony in Chongqing
The five-day commemoration began on September 4 at the Chongqing Stilwell Museum. Nine family members-including great-granddaughters Nancy Millward and Susan Cole with their families, and great-grandson Dennis Cox with his daughter Catherine Cox-joined Chinese and American historians and experts to honor General Stilwell's legacy.

The highlight was the unveiling of a full-length bronze statue of Stilwell, portrayed with a steady gaze and carbine slung over his shoulder. Susan Cole said, "This statue bears witness to the Chinese people's deep affection for him, and it also reflects his deep affection for the Chinese people." The event also featured book presentations and donations of historical documents.

Visiting Yunnan's Historic Sites
On September 5, the family visited Yunnan, touring the Stilwell Road Museum, Houqiao, Wanding Bridge, and preserved stretches of the old road, where Dennis Cox collected stones as souvenirs. At Tengchong National War Cemetery-resting place of thousands of Chinese troops and 19 Americans-they paused in reflection. "Being here makes it very different," said Nancy Millward. "It's important for our children to learn about their family legacy and the ties he built with the Chinese people." At the Songshan battlefield, they laid flowers for Chinese and Allied soldiers, with trenches and bunkers revealing the hardships of 1944.

Cultural Exchanges and Final Stop in Shanghai
The journey also included cultural exchanges, such as visiting Datianwan Primary School in Chongqing, where the family shared wartime stories with students, played football and did traditional crafts.

Seven descendants concluded their visit in Shanghai at the former residence of Soong Ching Ling, who shared a close friendship with General Stilwell. The stop underscored how personal bonds complemented wartime alliances, keeping alive the enduring spirit of China-U.S. friendship.

Honoring China-U.S. Cooperation and Friendship

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFuRurRgVpY
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2767054/photo1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-the-stilwell-road-at-80-honoring-china-us-cooperation-and-friendship-302549005.html

