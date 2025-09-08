The Descartes Systems Group Inc: Customs Assured Realizes 30% Productivity Gain by Streamlining Customs Declarations with Descartes and AiDock

LONDON and ATLANTA, Sept. 08, 2025. Enhanced by artificial intelligence, the combined solution reduces the time spent on repetitive manual tasks associated with completing declarations, which has translated into a 30% productivity gain for the organization.

"Customs Assured offers a range of customs consulting and clearance services to help organizations save time and increase accuracy when it comes to managing the customs declaration process," said Alex Patterson-Vallis, Director, Customs Assured. "Managing the various customs processes for clients includes handling sensitive information and often involves manual and time-consuming processes to obtain, validate and transfer information from across the supply chain into the various key systems. Using automation and AI, we have reduced this pain for staff, increased accuracy and transparency for our clients, and our team is providing even more value-added services to clients. Thanks to Descartes and AiDock, we've experienced a 30 percent increase in productivity in a very short period. We have seen productivity continue to increase as the AiDock solution 'digests' more and more clearance examples; this means we're able to take on more clients with a greater focus on compliance."

Descartes e-Customsis a secure, web-based solution that can help filers submit data to HM Revenue and Customs (U.K. customs authority) and other government agencies from within a concise, easy-to-use interface. From template-driven declarations, client-specific data and the ability to duplicate previous declarations, Descartes e-Customs can adapt to the multiple ways that companies operate. The solution includes multiple options to support the needs of both small and large operations. Traders can manage inbound and outbound declarations from within one advanced solution. For Customs Assured, Descartes e-Customs is integrated with the AiDock Web Platform (AWP) from AiDock. By using advanced machine learning algorithms, its AI assistant can quickly analyze documents and identify key data points, such as product codes, quantities and shipping information. This process saves time, reduces errors and eliminates the need for manual data entry, so that businesses can improve efficiency and focus on growth.

"At AiDock, we design AI to serve people and deliver measurable impact through practical innovation," said Tomer Shamir, Co-Founder & COO at AiDock. "Our collaboration with Descartes and Customs Assured demonstrates how AI can empower customs professionals to work faster and with greater precision-so they can focus on what truly matters: delivering exceptional service and ensuring compliance."

"We're pleased to see the positive results the solution is helping Customs Assured achieve for the business and its team through automation and AI," said Martin Meacock, VP Product Management at Descartes. "Our combined solution has been designed to also integrate into customs brokers' organizations. Together we are enhancing how customs declarations are managed and filed by speeding up the process and making it more accurate, with a focus not just on document-to-data but on compliance as well."

About Customs Assured

Customs Assured are UK-based experts offering a range of customs consulting and clearance services. They offer expert independent advice on any customs related issues. And help to save time and money when it comes to what can be a complex, customs declaration process. Services provided include customs clearances, duty recovery reviews, and customs consultancy. Learn more at: https://customsassured.com/.

About AiDock

AiDock is an innovative AI-powered platform to streamline and optimize supply chain processes. Leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms, AiDock automates manual tasks, reduces operational costs, and enhances decision-making capabilities. Learn more at: https://aidock.net/. Please connect with us to discover how AiDock can revolutionize your supply chain management.

About Descartes

Descartes, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

cstrohack@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relate to Descartes' customs and compliance solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities regulatory authorities across Canada including Descartes' most recently filed annual and interim management's discussion and analysis which are available under Descartes' profile through the EDGAR website at http://www.sec.gov or through the SEDAR+ website at http://www.sedarplus.com/. If any such risks actually occur, they could, among other consequences, materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.