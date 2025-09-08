Sewer Squad Plumbing & Drain Services Honoured With 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Exceptional Sewer and Drain Solutions in the GTA

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Sewer Squad Plumbing & Drain Services has been named the 2025 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Drainage and Sewer Services category for the Greater Toronto Area. This recognition celebrates more than just technical expertise - it highlights Sewer Squad's commitment to doing business differently: treating customers with respect, communicating openly, and delivering solutions without pressure or gimmicks.

Founded on the promise of straightforward service done right, Sewer Squad has built a reputation as a company homeowners can trust when the unexpected happens. The team is known for offering clear explanations, upfront pricing, and technicians who treat every home as if it were their own.

A People-First Approach

From its earliest days, Sewer Squad has believed that plumbing doesn't have to be complicated, stressful, or intimidating. Instead of sales tactics or scare strategies, the focus has always been on education, transparency, and peace of mind.

"This award shows people see the way we do things. Our values guide us every day. We show up authentic, proactive, passionate and even bring some humour into the work. Homeowners trust that and it means a lot to be recognized for it." - Phil Stinner, Owner

Recognition Rooted in Trust

The Consumer Choice Award is based on community feedback, making it a true reflection of how a business is perceived by the people it serves. For Sewer Squad, being recognized is proof that its values of honesty, reliability, and professionalism resonate with homeowners across the GTA.

"We are proud to be recognized by the Consumer Choice Award because it comes directly from the people we serve," the Sewer Squad team adds. "For us, it's more than a business achievement - it's proof that taking care of people the right way still matters."

Skilled Service Backed by Values

Sewer Squad offers a wide range of drainage and sewer solutions, from routine maintenance and emergency repairs to advanced diagnostics and sewer line replacements. But beyond the tools and technical skills, what sets the company apart is its culture: a commitment to respect, clear communication, and building long-term trust.

Built through Word-Of-Mouth

Rather than relying heavily on advertising, Sewer Squad has grown through referrals and repeat clients. Each service call is treated as an opportunity to build a lasting relationship - and that customer-driven growth has become the foundation of the company's success.

Looking Ahead

With the 2025 Consumer Choice Award as a milestone, Sewer Squad remains focused on serving the Greater Toronto Area with integrity and care. For the team, this recognition isn't just a business achievement - it's motivation to keep proving that plumbing can be straightforward, honest, and people-centred.

"We want 'call the Squad' to be the first thing people think of when they need plumbing, and to grow into a trusted household name in the GTA and across Canada. We'll keep proving it with honest, straightforward service every day." - Phil Stinner, Owner

To learn more about Sewer Squad Plumbing & Drain Services or to book an appointment, visit www.sewersquad.ca.

About Sewer Squad Plumbing & Drain Services

Sewer Squad Plumbing & Drain Services is a customer-focused plumbing company serving the Greater Toronto Area. Specialising in drainage and sewer services, the company offers everything from routine maintenance to emergency repairs. With a philosophy built on honesty, respect, and professional workmanship, Sewer Squad has earned a reputation as a trusted name in plumbing. Learn more at www.sewersquad.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognising and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

