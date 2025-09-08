Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC Pink: MUSLF) (FSE: 93X) (the "Company" or "Promino") is pleased to announce that Moira Ong has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary and Vito Sanzone has been appointed as a Director of the Company.

Mr. Sanzone is currently the CEO. Mr. Sanzone has 25 years of experience in the health, wellness and fitness industry and has had executive roles in three performance nutrition mergers and acquisitions worth a combined $1 billion.

Ms. Ong has over 20 years' experience in financial reporting, compliance and audit. Ms. Ong has served as Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer of private and publicly-listed entities since 2010 and assisted these companies with public listings processes, mergers and acquisitions.

The Company also announces that Shaun Power has resigned as Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Director. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Power for his contributions to the Company.

