Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - Investorideas.com, a global news source and expert investing resource covering crypto stocks issues a news snapshot of trending news in the sector featuring Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP), pioneering a new era of digital marketing and financial innovation.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6292/265421_8af998c674f46ada_001full.jpg

Looking at what was trending last week, CoinDesk journalist Siamak Masnavi reported, "DOGE's surge in attention came from two developments, Santiment said. Rex-Osprey is preparing to launch what would be the first U.S.-listed Dogecoin exchange-traded fund, while Trump-backed Thumzup (NASDAQ: TZUP) announced an expansion of its mining operations with the purchase of 3,500 rigs."

Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP) recently issued a shareholder letter outlining its strategic transformation into a leader in cryptocurrency mining, supported by a pending acquisition of DogeHash Technologies, Inc. ("DogeHash"), a dedicated Dogecoin mining company.

From the news:

We invested an initial $1 million in Bitcoin (BTC) in January 2025. The positive investor response validated our vision and rewarded our BTC Allocation Strategy.

Following this positive shareholder reaction, we intensified our strategy, authorizing further investments in select cryptocurrencies. In late January, we invested another $1 million in Bitcoin. This was followed by a $6.5 million raise at $6 per share in June 2025 from strategic investors. This transaction not only fortified our cap table but also forged a pivotal relationship with Dominari Securities (a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc., a powerhouse investment bank with deep expertise and networks in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

It also brought in key strategic investors to the Company's shareholder base. In early August 2025 we closed a $50 million all common stock offering through Dominari Securities at $10 per share. This influx of healthy capital further strengthened our balance sheet and positioned us for a transformative launch into the cryptocurrency space.

On August 19th, we announced the execution of definitive agreements that are subject to shareholder approval to acquire a premier Dogecoin mining operation currently mining with 2,500 state-of-the-art mining rigs, with another 1,000 best in class miners ordered, that should be delivered later this year. With substantial high-margin revenues, this transaction places Thumzup on an accelerated, high-confidence trajectory to significant shareholder value creation, and could likely surpass the potential of our original digital advertising platform with reduced need for outside capital.

With capital from our recent offering, we expect to further expand this fleet, with the goal of materially increasing our revenue run-rate into 2026 and beyond. According to Bitmain, as an example, Antminer L9s (which are similar to the miners Dogehash utilizes but are not identical) have a hash rate of 16 GH/s (Gigahash) consuming 3,360W of power (Crypto Miner).

This pending acquisition marks the Company's entry into the rapidly growing $10.5 billion cryptocurrency mining market, which is projected to reach $22.6 billion by 2035, which is an 8.9% CAGR, according to Business Research Insights. Importantly, it should diversify our revenue streams while positioning us as one of the few publicly-traded, utility-scale Dogecoin miners.

Cryptocurrency Mining: Seizing a Massive Opportunity

Cryptocurrency mining presents what could be one of the greatest opportunities for value creation in the industry. In December 2024, BIT Mining Limited, a publicly traded cryptocurrency miner, reported that its Dogecoin mining operations were nearly three times more profitable than Bitcoin mining alone.

Dogecoin, with a market capitalization exceeding $36 billion and daily trading volume of $4 billion as of August 13, 2025 (CoinMarketCap), is one of the most widely held cryptocurrencies and is now held in more than 5 million wallets (Bitcoinist).

In January 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order strengthening America's leadership in digital financial technology, established a strategic Bitcoin reserve, and advanced the Genius Act, all of which have accelerated institutional and global confidence in cryptocurrency.

Further, there are now more than 40 publicly traded cryptocurrency mining operators with the top three reaching multi-billion-dollar valuations. MARA Holdings is the leader with a current $5.6 billion market capitalization, CleanSpark with a $4.5 billion market capitalization, and Riot Platforms with a $3 billion market capitalization.

In recent months, more than 100 public companies have adopted, "Digital Asset Treasury Strategies," putting billions of dollars of cryptocurrency on their balance sheets. Several of these companies are holding cryptocurrency, and we believe that positioning Thumzup at the nexus of both mining and holding various cryptocurrencies is our pathway to potentially becoming the next multi-billion-dollar play in this space.

Companies such as Bitmine Immersion Technologies have gone from relative obscurity to multi-billion-dollar market capitalizations in a matter of weeks. We believe Thumzup is uniquely positioned to capture similar momentum, combining the scale of our planned Dogecoin mining operations with digital asset treasury strategies.

To further support our rapid growth, we expanded our partnership with Coinbase Prime in May 2025, establishing a Bitcoin-backed credit facility and gaining access to institutional-grade trading, financing, and custody services. This strengthens our ability to scale efficiently while pursuing a diversified digital asset treasury strategy. In addition to Bitcoin, our Board has authorized holding Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), Ether (ETH), and USD Coin (USDC).

We recently created a crypto advisory board and appointed Alex Hoffman as its first member. Hoffman currently serves as head of ecosystem at DogeOS, the Dogecoin app layer, where he leads ecosystem development, partnerships and growth strategy. His expertise focuses on helping holders and companies put their Dogecoin to work through lending, staking and other applications that generate yield and expand utility. We expect to add other members to the Advisory Board in the near future.

The stock made multiple headline news on the update including Benzinga- Thumzup To Expand Into Dogecoin Mining With DogeHash Acquisition Plans and Investing.com - Thumzup shares rise as company pivots to Dogecoin mining.

CoinDesk also reported, "According to Santiment, BTC dominated conversation as users debated its role as "digital gold," its long-term investment appeal and the significance of growing government and institutional involvement. The firm noted that discussion also emphasized self-custody and the use of nodes as a way to secure the network."

Another Trump-related crypto stock went public last week, announcing the market debut of American Bitcoin Corp. (Nasdaq: ABTC), a Bitcoin accumulation platform focused on building America's Bitcoin infrastructure backbone, trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ABTC" following the completion of its stock-for-stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. American Bitcoin delivers institutional-grade exposure to Bitcoin through a differentiated business model that integrates scaled Bitcoin mining operations with disciplined accumulation strategies.

From the news:

"Today, American Bitcoin becomes a premier public vehicle for investors seeking scalable, singular exposure to the defining asset class of our time," said Eric Trump, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of American Bitcoin. "Our Nasdaq debut marks a historic milestone in bringing Bitcoin into the core of U.S. capital markets and advancing our mission to make America the undisputed leader of the global Bitcoin economy."

"American Bitcoin embodies the values that define American strength: freedom, transparency, and independence," said Donald Trump Jr., stockholder of American Bitcoin. "With our Nasdaq listing, we are elevating this mission onto the global stage, giving investors a vehicle we believe will strengthen the U.S. financial system and help build a more resilient national economy."

"With the backing of the public markets, we believe American Bitcoin is now positioned to set the standard in Bitcoin accumulation," said Asher Genoot, Executive Chairman of American Bitcoin and CEO of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) (TSX: HUT), which launched American Bitcoin in 2025 as a majority-owned subsidiary. "By combining Bitcoin mining, opportunistic market purchases, and the backing of Hut 8's energy and digital infrastructure, we have created a vehicle designed to drive rapid, efficient Bitcoin-per-share growth."

Last week Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) released its unaudited production and operations update for August 2025. The stock hit a 52 week high as Bitcoin trended.

From the news:

Key Highlights

Key Metrics August 2025

BTC Mined1 241

BTC Sold 42

BTC Held 1,414

Deployed Mining Rigs 115,000

Month End Operating Hashrate (EH/s) 23.0

Month End Fleet Efficiency (J/TH) 17.3

1 Includes August power sales estimates (based on current meter data and nodal prices) equivalent to ~5 bitcoin (using month-end bitcoin price of $107,631) and ~20 BTC mined at JV data centers representing Cipher's ownership

Management Commentary for August

Black Pearl Phase I continued to scale production this month, accounting for approximately 39% of Cipher's total bitcoin mined in August. With all rig deliveries on schedule, the Company maintains expectations that Black Pearl Phase I will reach ~10 EH/s by the end of the third quarter, bringing Cipher's total self-mining hashrate to ~23.5 EH/s.

Bitcoin Production and Operations Updates for August 2025

Cipher produced ~2411 BTC in August. As part of its regular treasury management process, Cipher sold ~42 BTC in August, ending the month with a balance of ~1,414 BTC.

On September 3rd, well-known crypto stock, Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT), a Bitcoin-driven industry leader in the development of large-scale data centers for high performance compute and bitcoin mining applications, announced unaudited production and operations updates for August 2025.

"Riot produced 477 bitcoin in the month of August," said Jason Les, CEO of Riot. "This production is an all-time high for Riot in the month of August and represents a 48% increase relative to August 2024. We were able to achieve strong production results while still realizing a low all-in cost of power of 2.6c/kWh for the month, which is a strong demonstration of the benefits of Riot's unique power strategy and the capabilities of our power management team."

Looking at the trends, a recent article said, "Crypto sentiment can shift in hours, and the next breakout often starts with a spike in curiosity."

Research more crypto stocks at Investorideas.com

https://www.investorideas.com/Bitcoin-Cryptocurrency/Stocks_List.asp#

About Investorideas.com - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas.com is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: This article featuring TZUP is paid for content and news dissemination. This is not investment opinion. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ More disclaime: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

Follow us on X @investorideas

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas

Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265421

SOURCE: Econ Corp Services DBA Investorideas.com