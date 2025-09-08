KBI Biopharma, Inc. (KBI), a JSR Life Sciences company and cGMP contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and Infinimmune, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering human-first antibody discovery and design, announced a collaboration to advance manufacturing of Infinimmune's lead human monoclonal antibody ("IFX-101") program.

The first antibody in Infinimmune's therapeutic drug development pipeline, IFX-101, targets atopic dermatitis and is designed to deliver superior efficacy with extended dosing intervals for improved patient quality of life. By sourcing antibodies directly from the human immune system, Infinimmune taps into a naturally optimized, safe, and effective therapeutic reservoir, rather than engineering from scratch. Infinimmune's GLIMPSE platform a protein language model trained solely on native human antibody sequences learns from millions of successful immune responses to engineer superior antibodies that harness evolution-proven strategies with enhanced biologic properties. This combination creates a potent platform that's uniquely differentiated in the biologics field.

"We are pleased to partner with KBI Biopharma to advance our lead antibody program," said Wyatt McDonnell, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder, Infinimmune. "By combining our Anthrobody® and GLIMPSE platforms together with KBI's development and manufacturing expertise, we're positioned to rapidly advance toward clinical trials. Our human-first approach enables us to deliver what patients really need more effective treatments with greater convenience. This collaboration is an important step in our mission to bring transformative, human-first antibodies to patients in need."

"KBI is proud to support Infinimmune in its effort to transform biologics and deliver safer, more effective antibody therapeutics," said Katie Edgar, Chief Business Officer of KBI Biopharma. "Our strategic partnership will be highly synergistic in biologics development, by combining Infinimmune's cutting-edge antibody discovery with KBI's deep expertise in development and manufacturing capabilities."

The IFX-101 program is progressing at KBI's Cell Line Development Center of Excellence in Geneva, Switzerland, using KBI's advanced monoclonal antibody development and manufacturing platform, SUREmAb, powered by Selexis.

About Infinimmune

Infinimmune is a biotechnology company pioneering a novel approach to antibody drug discovery and development. Founded by a world-class, multidisciplinary team of scientists and technologists, Infinimmune is reinventing antibody discovery with an end-to-end platform to deliver antibody drugs derived directly from the human immune system. These truly human antibodies are designed to drug new and existing targets with improved safety and efficacy. Infinimmune is building its own pipeline of drug candidates and partnering with pharmaceutical companies to advance their antibody programs, fill their pipelines, and reach new patients and new indications. To learn more, visit infinimmune.com and follow us on LinkedIn and @infinimmune.

About KBI Biopharma, Inc.

KBI Biopharma, Inc., a JSR Life Sciences company, together with its affiliates, is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing fully integrated, accelerated drug development and biologics manufacturing services and expertise to life science companies. As a global leader in mammalian cell line development, with best-in-class modular technology and highly specialized solutions, KBI enables the life sciences industry to rapidly discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines and vaccines. With each of its 500+ customer partners, KBI works closely to personalize and rapidly accelerate drug development programs.

Global partners are utilizing KBI's technologies to advance more than 170 drug candidates in preclinical and clinical development and the manufacture of ten commercial products. Built upon a foundation of world-class analytics capabilities and extensive scientific and technical expertise, KBI delivers robust process development and clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing services for mammalian and microbial programs. Recognized for quality manufacturing, KBI helps partners advance drug candidates to the market. KBI serves its global customers with six locations in Europe and the USA. More information is available at www.kbibiopharma.com.

