~ New Berth Layout Accommodates Vessels up to 150 Meters ~

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO), the world's largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, marina operator and superyacht services company, today announced that IGY Marinas, together with partners Ocean Capital Partners (OCP) and Grupo Empresas Matutes, has completed a comprehensive redevelopment of IGY Ibiza Marina. The redevelopment, which began late last year, delivers shore power for superyachts, expanded berthing for vessels, and a more seamless integration with the city's waterfront.

A redesigned berth layout now enables the marina to handle vessels from 20 to 150 meters, relieving congestion and boosting efficiency during the island's high season. The €5 million investment is projected to generate a total socioeconomic impact of €30.4 million by 2033, supporting ongoing job growth and local business. IGY Marinas has operated the IGY Ibiza Marina since 2024.

The upgrades also have significantly improved the electrical capacity of the Sa Marina neighborhood, ensuring faster response times in the event of network incidents. In addition, large yachts can now connect directly to the grid, helping reduce both air and noise pollution from onboard generators.

"This project demonstrates our commitment to enhancing both the infrastructure and the guest experience in a key Mediterranean destination," said Steven English, CEO of IGY Marinas, a wholly owned subsidiary of MarineMax. "By delivering modern, sustainable upgrades in Ibiza, we are supporting the long-term growth of the regional yachting sector while helping ensure this locations remain accessible, efficient, and environmentally responsible."

About MarineMax

As the world's largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, marina operator and superyacht services company, MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) is United by Water. We have over 120 locations worldwide, including over 70 dealerships and over 65 marina and storage facilities. Our integrated business includes IGY Marinas, which operates luxury marinas in yachting and sport fishing destinations around the world; Fraser Yachts Group and Northrop Johnson, leading superyacht brokerage and luxury yacht services companies; Cruisers Yachts, one of the world's premier manufacturers of premium sport yachts, motor yachts, and Aviara luxury dayboats; and Intrepid Powerboats, a premier manufacturer of powerboats. To enhance and simplify the customer experience, we provide financing and insurance services as well as leading digital technology products that connect boaters to a network of preferred marinas, dealers, and marine professionals through Boatyard and Boatzon. In addition, we operate MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, which offers our charter vacation guests the luxury boating adventures of a lifetime. Land comprises 29% of the earth's surface. We're focused on the other 71%. Learn more at www.marinemax.com.

About IGY Marinas

IGY's worldwide network of marina destinations sets industry-leading standards for service and quality in nautical tourism. IGY is the only global portfolio of premium yachting destinations, serving over 10,000 annual customers at 24 marinas across 15 countries. IGY's unprecedented collection of marinas spans the Americas, Europe, and Middle East, serves a variety of vessel types, and is the favored port for many of the world's largest yachts. IGY's Trident Club further elevates superyacht services as a groundbreaking invitation-only membership club for yachts with valuable benefits such as guaranteed dockage. As a subsidiary of MarineMax (NYSE: HZO), IGY Marinas benefits from its affiliation with a recreational marine industry leader whose businesses also include Fraser Yachts and Northrop Johnson. Discover IGY Marinas' network at www.igymarinas.com and IGY Trident Club at www.igytrident.com.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including those related to the amount and timing of the investment's total socioeconomic impact, our commitment to enhancing the infrastructure and the guest experience, and the long-term growth of the regional yachting sector, are based on current expectations, forecasts, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks, assumptions, and uncertainties include the timing of and potential outcome of the Company's long-term improvement plan, the Company's abilities to manage expenses and accomplish its goals and strategies, the performance and integration of the recently acquired businesses, general economic conditions, as well as those within the Company's industry, the level of consumer spending, and numerous other factors identified in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

