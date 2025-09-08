Expanded portfolio delivers end-to-end monitoring of groundwater, surface water, and environmental risks for industries, governments, and communities worldwide.

AEM(aem.eco), the essential source for environmental insights, today announced the acquisition of Van Essen Instruments, a renowned provider of precision groundwater and surface water monitoring systems. Through this acquisition, AEM integrates Van Essen's rugged sensor hardware, telemetry solutions, and robust data management tools into the AEM Elements® environmental resiliency platform, delivering a unified solution for monitoring water, weather, and other environmental risks.

For more than 80 years, Van Essen Instruments has pioneered water-level and water-quality monitoring solutions, with over 250,000 Diver® sensors deployed across the globe. From groundwater and surface water to mining, remediation, and coastal monitoring, the company's rugged, reliable instruments have become an essential tool for scientists, engineers, and environmental managers.

By integrating Van Essen's proven hardware and data applications with AEM's expansive monitoring ecosystem, customers will benefit from:

Comprehensive Water Intelligence Van Essen's Diver sensors expand AEM's capabilities within precision groundwater and surface water data, further enabling a single source for integrated weather, water, and environmental monitoring.

Van Essen's Diver sensors expand AEM's capabilities within precision groundwater and surface water data, further enabling a single source for integrated weather, water, and environmental monitoring. Faster, Smarter Decisions By combining Diver-HUB cloud tools with AEM's insights, users gain real-time visibility into aquifer recharge, contamination plumes, and other critical water events.

By combining Diver-HUB cloud tools with AEM's insights, users gain real-time visibility into aquifer recharge, contamination plumes, and other critical water events. Improved Project Efficiency Automated data collection, barometric compensation, and streamlined reporting reduce time in the field and simplify regulatory compliance for engineers, utilities, and government agencies.

Automated data collection, barometric compensation, and streamlined reporting reduce time in the field and simplify regulatory compliance for engineers, utilities, and government agencies. Proven Performance in Harsh Environments From mining sites to coastal zones, Van Essen's rugged loggers are built for reliability, ensuring continuous, high-quality data even under extreme conditions.

From mining sites to coastal zones, Van Essen's rugged loggers are built for reliability, ensuring continuous, high-quality data even under extreme conditions. Global Network with Local Support AEM's global footprint, combined with Van Essen's established distributor base, ensures customers have access to both cutting-edge tools and on-the-ground expertise wherever they operate.

"Water-level monitoring is a foundational element of environmental resilience," said Rodney Smith, CEO of AEM. "By acquiring Van Essen Instruments, we're integrating highly specialized hydrological sensing into our broader environmental intelligence ecosystem, so organizations can monitor and respond across surface, subsurface, and atmospheric domains."

"Our acquisition of Van Essen Instruments is about more than expanding our product line," said Mark D. Miller, Chief Commercial Officer of AEM. "By uniting their world-class water monitoring technology with the AEM Elements resiliency platform, we're enabling customers to solve complex environmental challenges with greater speed and confidence. This integration strengthens our ability to deliver practical, data-driven insights that help industries, governments, and communities safeguard critical resources and build resilience for the future."

About AEM

AEM is combining global technology leaders to empower communities and organizations to survive and thrive in the face of escalating environmental risks. By deploying intelligent sensing networks, operating a secure and scalable data management infrastructure, and delivering high-value analytics through a suite of end-user applications, AEM serves as the essential source for environmental insights. These technologies enable positive outcomes, helping reduce environmental impact and creating a safer world. For more information, visit https://aem.eco.

About Van Essen Instruments

Van Essen Instruments was founded in 1938 and has continuously operated in Delft, the Netherlands since that time. Van Essen's line of water monitoring dataloggers, known as Divers, are globally recognized for their high quality, dependability in extreme environments, and ease of use. Since deploying the first Diver groundwater datalogger in 1995, Van Essen Instruments has sold over 250,000 Divers worldwide. Van Essen Instruments' suite of Diver products and services is used worldwide and supported by a global distributor network of more than 60 partners in over 100 locations. For more information, visit https://vanessen.com.

