Montag, 08.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
08.09.2025 13:06 Uhr
Alfie Hewett vs Alfie Hewett: UK No.1 Takes on His Own Ace with new Signature Shot Machine

  • Lexus has launched the Signature Shot machine, allowing tennis fans to experience the power and precision of professional players' iconic shots
  • Alfie Hewett OBE, Britain's number one men's wheelchair tennis player, goes head-to-head against his own championship-winning serve using a new bespoke machine, as he currently takes on the US Open
  • The first-of-its-kind machine closely simulates the playing style and techniques of top tennis pros and Lexus ambassadors including Alfie Hewett OBE and Katie Boulter.

Lexus unveils groundbreaking Signature Shot machine to simulate the professionals. Watch the video here.

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the world's best players currently battling it out at the US Open Championship, Lexus is serving up its game-changing Signature Shot tennis ball machine. Unveiled today, the machine has been engineered to simulate the iconic, match-winning shots of top-ranked tennis professionals.

British men's wheelchair tennis star and Lexus ambassador Alfie Hewett OBE, has launched the machine, seeing him face his own impressive 93mph 2024 Wimbledon-winning shot in a new video. Tennis fans will have the chance to experience the power and precision of Hewett's shot, alongside one of Britain's top women players and Lexus ambassador, Katie Boulter. Their signature shots have all been programmed into the machine, which will be touring tennis events and local clubs throughout the 2026 tennis season.

Built on a professional-grade drill machine, the Lexus Signature Shot machine was meticulously engineered with bespoke software to simulate the playing styles of Lexus ambassadors, including their unique serving styles and groundstrokes. It draws on extensive performance data, video analysis and comprehensive online statistics, all rigorously validated by professional tennis players to emulate the angles, trajectories, and spin of each player's most iconic shots.

Commenting on his experience, Alfie Hewett OBE said: "It was a surreal experience to come face-to-face with my shot. It's one thing to hit it, but another entirely to be on the receiving end. The machine is an incredible accomplishment and will give tennis fans an amazing insight into the game, as well as the chance to take on their favourite players."

Featuring Lexus's signature design cues, the machine brings Lexus design DNA courtside as it draws inspiration from the brand's LF-ZC all-electric concept car with its sleek, aerodynamic exterior. The Signature Shot machine, with its bespoke software and extensive data analysis, is a perfect demonstration of the brand's commitment to precision engineering and its shift towards software-defined vehicles, where a car's key features are controlled and enhanced by software.

The campaign comes as Lexus continues another year of thrilling competition in 2025 as Platinum Partner and Official Automotive Partner of the ATP Tour and Official Automotive Partner of the LTA, alongside its partnership with Sky Tennis. Lexus is a sponsor of 12 ATP tournaments across Europe in the 2025 season including the prestigious ATP 1000 Rolex Paris Masters in October and the Nitto ATP Finals.

Chris Hayes, Director of Lexus in the UK, said: "At Lexus, our commitment to creating amazing experiences is at the core of everything we do. Through our valued partnerships with the ATP Tour and LTA, we wanted to bring fans closer to the game, allowing them to feel the same performance and accuracy that defines both professional tennis and the Lexus brand. "

For more information on the Signature Shot machine and to stay up to date on the details of its tour, visit lexus.co.uk/signature-shot-tennis

This follows Lexus making history with its record-breaking stunt that saw tennis legends Jamie Murray and Laura Robson play the longest rally on top of moving Lexus NX cars and the?fastest speed achieved during a tennis rally on moving cars (29mph). Together these demonstrate Lexus's commitment to pushing boundaries of performance and helping build audiences, awareness and engagement in Tennis alongside supporting grassroots participation in the UK.

Watch the full video here.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2767103/Lexus_1.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2767104/Lexus_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2767105/Lexus_3.jpg

Lexus launches the Signature Shot Machine, a first-of-its-kind machine which simulates the playing styles of tennis players Alfie Hewett OBE and Katie Boulter. (PRNewsfoto/Lexus)

Lexus launches the Signature Shot Machine, a first-of-its-kind machine which simulates the playing styles of tennis players Alfie Hewett OBE and Katie Boulter. (PRNewsfoto/Lexus)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alfie-hewett-vs-alfie-hewett-uk-no1-takes-on-his-own-ace-with-new-signature-shot-machine-302549018.html

