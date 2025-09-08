Italy's Energy City Hall (ECH) has launched a cross-border energy community with partners in France and Monaco, aiming to begin operations in 2026 under Italian renewable energy rules.From pv magazine Italy ECH, the first Italian energy community (CER), has signed an agreement with partners in the Principality of Monaco and France's Alpes-Maritimes Department to create the first cross-border energy community. "This is an agreement, not yet a CER. The legal entity ECH proposed this project, and two real estate companies have joined," said Sergio Olivero, president of the ECH scientific committee ...

