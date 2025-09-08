Serenity Nursing and Home Support Services Ltd. Recognised With 2025-26 Consumer Choice Award for Excellence in Home Healthcare Services In St. John's

ST. JOHN'S, NL / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Serenity Nursing and Home Support Services Ltd. (Serenity Home Care) has been recognised with the 2025-26 Consumer Choice Award in the Home Healthcare Services category for the St. John's region. This award reflects nearly three decades of dedication to providing compassionate, reliable care that allows clients to remain in the comfort of their own homes while receiving the support they need.

For 29 years, Serenity Home Care has been a trusted provider of licensed home care services in the St. John's metro area. As a family-run agency, the organisation is deeply rooted in the community, offering personalised care that prioritises the dignity, safety, and well-being of every client. By helping individuals age in place, Serenity Home Care ensures that families can feel confident their loved ones are receiving high-quality support tailored to their needs.

Comprehensive Home Healthcare Services

Serenity Home Care provides a wide range of services designed to make daily living easier and safer. From personal care, meal preparation, and homemaking to medication reminders, respite care, and dementia support, the agency's compassionate staff helps clients maintain independence and comfort. Additional services such as companionship and community access allow clients to stay socially engaged and connected.

The agency's commitment to excellence has also been recognised nationally with the Primer Award from Accreditation Canada, a distinction that highlights the quality and safety standards upheld by its dedicated team.

A Commitment to Families and Community

"At Serenity Home Care, our mission has always been to deliver care that feels like family," says the Serenity Home Care leadership team. "Winning the 2025-26 Consumer Choice Award is an incredible honour and a reflection of the trust our community has placed in us. We remain committed to supporting individuals and families in St. John's with compassion, professionalism, and the highest standards of care."

Recognition From the Community

The Consumer Choice Award is the only organisation in North America that recognises business excellence based entirely on the opinions of consumers. Through an independent research process, winners are determined by evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Serenity Home Care's recognition demonstrates the confidence that the St. John's community places in their services.

To learn more about Serenity Nursing and Home Support Services Ltd. or to arrange care, visit www.serenityhomecare.net or CLICK HERE.

About Serenity Nursing and Home Support Services Ltd.

Founded 29 years ago, Serenity Nursing and Home Support Services Ltd. (Serenity Home Care) is a licensed home care agency serving the St. John's metro area. Family-owned and operated, the agency provides a full range of services, including personal care, respite, dementia care, companionship, meal preparation, homemaking, and community access. With a commitment to safety, compassion, and client dignity, Serenity Home Care has become a trusted name in Newfoundland and Labrador home healthcare. Learn more at www.serenityhomecare.net.

About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognising and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

