A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.: A2Z Cust2Mate Unveils Breakthrough Agreement for Retail Digital Asset Monetization

Agreement Reflects the Evolution of A2Z Cust2mate Smart Carts into a Platform for Advertising, Data, and Third-Party Services

TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ), a global leader in smart retail technology, today announced (further to its announcement dated September 3, 2025 for the deployment of 5,000 cutting-edge Cust2Mate 3.0 smart shopping carts), an agreement under which A2Z Cust2mate received the rights to monetize all retail media, data and other digital assets and services provided on or generated by its smart carts deployed within Yochananof, Israel's premier supermarket chain.

A2Z Cust2mate's historical data show that the average transaction using the smart cart lasts ~50 minutes. Assuming an average of 5 transactions per day per smart cart, and 4 impressions per minute , each smart cart would generate an average of over 25,000 impressions per month. Under the agreement, A2Z Cust2mate will pay Yochananof a fixed sum for advertisements sold on its smart carts on a cost per thousand impressions (CPM) basis.

The revenue and delivery model augments A2Z Cust2Mate place as a leader in next-generation retail innovation, and will unlock value across three key areas. [

Selling advertising real estate on the smart carts to advertisers, enabling targeted and personalized advertisements at the exact point of purchase. Retail media monetization would include performance-driven ad campaigns with measurable ROAS (return on ad spend payment), payment by CPM, CPC (cost per click), flat sponsorship basis or upon conversion, sponsored retailer or branded promotions, campaign sponsorship, omnichannel integration, smart cart media bundles combining screen ads, personalized promotions, and in-store location-triggered advertisements, and others. Retail media is rapidly emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments in global digital advertising, expected to reach $170 billion by 2025 and account for over 15% of total digital ad spend by 2027.

Through the collection and analysis of anonymized, aggregated transactional and behavioral data from smart cart users-such as location-sensitive, real-time consumer behavior, personalized shopping journeys, conversion rates, basket add-ons, customer demographics, supply chain planning, dynamic pricing, shelf optimization, product launch performance, and pricing strategies-A2Z will be able to generate unparalleled in-store insights. A2Z Cust2Mate believes these insights hold significant value for consumer packaged goods companies, retailers, market research firms, digital marketing agencies, hedge funds, logistics providers, and many others. According to a recent report by Growth Market Reports, the global Retail Data Monetization Platform market was valued at USD 4.8 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% between 2025 and 2033, reaching an estimated USD 20.3 billion by 2033.

Creation of a smart cart "marketplace" that can transcend advertising, enabling opportunities such as: third party sellers (e.g. toys, electric goods, furniture, cars, holidays), basket-based upsells, sponsored listings & featured placements, third party app integrations, etc.. Monetization could be by way of subscription usage-based pricing, referral fees, commissions, conversion payments, premium pricing models, etc..

Gadi Graus, CEO of A2Z Cust2mate, said that "In addition to its established smart cart business, this milestone agreement underscores A2Z's strategic transformation from a smart cart solutions provider into a diversified enterprise delivering integrated retail media, big data, and digital services solutions."

###

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) creates innovative solutions for complex challenges that brings innovation, ease, excitement and value to retailers and shoppers. The company's flagship innovative smart cart solutions are transforming brick-and-mortar retail, bridging online and in-store shopping through interactive technology that guides and informs customers. Cust2Mate's AI-driven smart carts personalize every in-store journey, turning routine trips into engaging, rewarding experiences. They enable seamless in-cart scanning and payment, allowing shoppers to bypass checkout lines while receiving real-time customized offers and product recommendations. This enhanced customer experience boosts satisfaction and loyalty while helping retailers streamline operations and optimize merchandising through data-driven insights. The carts are equipped with multiple layers of security for accurate recognition and transaction integrity. Its modular, all-in-one detachable panels transform legacy shopping cart fleets into intelligent platforms that deliver a range of benefits. For more information on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. and its subsidiary, Cust2Mate Ltd., please visit www.cust2mate.com.

About M. Yochananof & Sons Ltd

M. Yochananof and Sons (1988) Ltd is an Israeli chain of large-scale supermarkets currently operating 46 active branches nationwide. The chain offers a rich and diverse world of consumer products, and each branch features an impressive range of leading service departments in their respective fields.

Branches across the country are located in city centers, industrial areas, and commercial zones. Each location offers customers access to large-scale parking facilities.

The company's securities are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), and are included in major indices such as TA-125, TA-90, and Tel-Div.

To learn more about the company: https://yochananof.co.il/

Forward Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the market for our products, the impact of geopolitical, economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, and other matters detailed in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact

Fusion PR for Cust2Mate

cust2mate@fusionpr.com

Corporate Contact Information:

John Gildea

VP corporate communication

John@a2zas.com

00353 86 8238177

SOURCE: A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/a2z-cust2mate-unveils-breakthrough-agreement-for-retail-digital-a-1069970