Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - Transatlantic Mining Corp. (TSXV: TCO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the company has received its permit from the United States Forrest Service for new drilling and dewatering at its Golden Jubilee project, located in Granite County, Montana. The permit is approved to December 1, 2025.

Previous drilling by Transatlantic at the Golden Jubilee Mine announced on April 13, 2023, consisted of 10 reverse circulation holes for a total of 2,000 metres (m). The results from this drilling program confirmed that the mineralized structure continues down dip and along strike from mineralization which has either been mined previously or delineated by earlier drilling.

The 2025 follow-up program will further test the down dip extension and plunge of the main zone of mineralization.

It will also test a geophysical offset target that has not been drilled before. Additionally the permit allows for Transatlantic to dewater the mine and survey it for further exploration potential. The current plan envisages for Transatlantic to drill up to 1,000 metres in 2 to 4 holes to moderately shallow depths of 300 metres.

"After the last successful program in 2023, we're excited to test further of the down dip and plunge of this main zone of high-grade gold mineralization with the potential to add ounces of gold to our envisioned deposit model," said Bernie Sostak, CEO of Transatlantic. "There is also the potential to test the geophysical offset as a discovery and additional parallel mineralized zones at Golden Jubilee. This could have significant impact on the overall gold-bearing potential and future gold endowment."

Highlights from the News Release - April 13, 2023 program:

Drillhole # 2201 - 9.1 metres at 7.8 g/t Au from 64 metres depth (8.0 m true width) (Including 1.5 metres at 16.11 g/t Au) 6.1 metres at 6.86 g/t Au from 86.9 metres depth ( 5.5 m true width)

Drillhole # 2203 - 6.1 metres at 13.1 g/t Au from 111.3 metres depth (6.0 m true width) (Including 3.0 metres at 17.3 g/t Au)

The following long section (Figure 1) illustrates the 2023 intersections juxtaposed against existing drill results as well as the processing results from earlier mining campaigns undertaken at the Golden Jubilee Mine.

Figure 1: Long Section looking Northwest on Golden Jubilee Structure

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4652/265490_0e2d5c71d40f9925_001full.jpg

About Golden Jubilee

The 22 Golden Jubilee claims are situated in Granite County, Montana USA and have had a number of previous owners. There has been only limited exploration and mining on the regional Red Lion (vein) Line trend, which is known to continue over a regional strike of 7 km in length. The Golden Jubilee Mine is located in mountainous country at an elevation of approximately 2,350 m.

Historical Production

Although some mining occurred prior to the year 2000, there are limited production records in existence.

Drillhole Number From (m) To (m) Length (m) Downhole Length (m) True Width (m) g/t Au Vein GJB_RC_2201 64 73.2 9.1 9.1 8 7.78 New Vein





Includes 1.5 m at 16.11 g/t Au









82.3 86.9 4.6 4.6 4.3 6.05 New Vein

86.9 93 6.1 6.1 5.5 6.86 New Vein

182.9 184.4 1.5 1.5 1.3 4.7 New Vein

219.5 221 1.5 1.5 1.3 6.51 New Vein

237.7 240.8 3 3 3 3.34 Golden Jubilee Vein GJB_RC_2202









NSI No significant Intersection GJB_RC_2203 111.3 117.3 6.1 6.1 6 13.13 Golden Jubilee Vein





Includes 3 m at 17.3 g/t Au







GJB_RC_2204









NSI No significant Intersection GJB_RC_2205









VOID Not sampled, = Void GJB_RC_2206









VOID Not sampled =Void GJB_RC_2207











Not sampled GJB_RC_2208









NSI Exploration Hole GJB_RC_2209









NSI Exploration Hole GJB_RC_2210









NSI Exploration Hole

Table 1: Golden Jubilee Drilling Results Long Section

Review by Qualified Person (Note Table 1 )

Aslam Awan PhD MAusIMM (CP Geo) is the Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 for having reviewed, only the technical information and approved as such contained in this news release. Mr. Awan is the Principal for AAA GeoConsultants :

(*)The reverse circulation drill samples were crushed in whole to plus 70 % passing 2 mm and then split and pulverised with analysis for gold and silver at the Christofferson Laboratory, Smelterville, Idaho USA. The Laboratory is an independent assay and umpire laboratory that follows industry techniques with blanks and standards inserted on batches of 25. The samples being pulverised and analysed with a 15 to 30 gram fire assay charge and a gravimetric finish. True widths were estimated based on the dip cross section width of the mineralisation at 1.0 g/t Au cutoff ( Table 1). Additional historical holes drilled and assayed are also on Figure 1. The Company also adds a standard to determine any assay bias.

About Transatlantic Mining Corp.

Transatlantic Mining (TSXV: TCO) is an emerging precious and base metal explorer. The Company has a focus on converting projects into mines within stable mining jurisdictions. The Company currently holds property interests including an 80% Joint Venture position on the Monitor Copper-Gold project in Montana-Idaho (USA) and 100% of the Golden Jubilee Gold Project with its associated mining rights. The Company also has an extended lease, right to mine, and purchase arrangement for the Miller Gold Mine in Montana, moving towards 100% ownership by way of a payment royalty.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future exploration plans, geophysical programs, and the potential for mineralization. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the exploration and development of mineral properties, the Company's ability to obtain necessary permits, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

