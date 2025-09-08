Anzeige
Montag, 08.09.2025
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
WKN: A1C9CM | ISIN: US37045V1008
08.09.2025
Ilmor and GM Marine Celebrate Heritage and Innovation at the Antique & Classic Boat Society International Boat Show

CLAYTON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Ilmor and GM Marine continue their national tour at the 2025 Antique & Classic Boat Society (ACBS) International Boat Show in Clayton, New York. Known as the world's premier gathering of classic and antique vessels, the ACBS show offers a unique stage for Ilmor and GM Marine to showcase the melding of legacy and modern engineering.

Visitors will have a chance to explore Ilmor's Supercharged 650 and MV8 570-engines built on GM's proven performance platform and marinized by Ilmor for unmatched reliability and power on the water. It's a rare opportunity to witness today's most advanced propulsion systems complementing the timelessness and craftsmanship of vintage boats.

Ilmor and GM Marine's presence at ACBS reflects their shared commitment to honoring the past while powering the future of boating.

About Ilmor

Ilmor is a global leader in high-performance racing engines and premium marine propulsion systems. With decades of engineering expertise, Ilmor delivers cutting-edge power, precision, and reliability on the water. www.ilmor.com/Marine

About GM Marine

GM Marine, a subsidiary of General Motors, specializes in high-performance marine propulsion systems. By leveraging GM's proven automotive engineering, GM Marine brings innovation, efficiency, and power to the marine industry.

For more information about GM Marine, visit https://poweredsolutions.gm.com/marine.

Contact Information:

Kellie McCormick
Prodio
kellie@prodioco.com

.

SOURCE: Ilmor



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ilmor-and-gm-marine-celebrate-heritage-and-innovation-at-the-antique-a-1047623

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
