Montag, 08.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
08.09.2025 14:02 Uhr
Global Industrial Company to Participate in the Sidoti Small Cap Conference

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor and source for industrial equipment and supplies, today announced that management will participate in the Sidoti Small Cap Conference on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

Anesa Chaibi, Chief Executive Officer, and Tex Clark, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live broadcast and replay of the presentation will be available via webcast, which can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of Global Industrial's corporate website. Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors on September 18, 2025.

About Global Industrial Company
Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor and source for industrial equipment and supplies. Leveraging over 75 years of experience, Global Industrial specializes in providing MRO solutions to businesses ranging from small to enterprise, and to the public sector. Global Industrial is committed to its customer-centric strategy and uses industry expertise, products from its Global Industrial Exclusive BrandsTM, and nationally known brands to provide customers with a breadth of offerings to meet their needs. At Global Industrial, "We Can Supply That®".

Investor/Media Contact:
Mike Smargiassi / Collin Dreizen
The Plunkett Group
212-739-6729
mike@theplunkettgroup.com / collin@theplunkettgroup.com

SOURCE: Global Industrial Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/global-industrial-company-to-participate-in-the-sidoti-small-cap-confe-1069681

