Good Driver Mutuality: GDM Safeguards Good Drivers: A Zero-Tolerance Approach to Fraud Prevents Over $50,000 in Fraudulent Requests

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB, 2023), the FBI estimates that insurance fraud - including auto insurance - leads to significant financial losses each year. These hidden costs are ultimately passed on to consumers, with the average household paying an additional $4,000 to $7,000 in premiums over a ten-year period¹. Auto insurance fraud is also a key factor driving up costs for U.S. drivers². In other words, even careful drivers with spotless records are footing the bill for the dishonesty of a few.

What is unfair to individual drivers can scale into a broader problem for the community. It weakens the very foundation the community depends on - fairness, accountability, and mutual support. That's why defending against fraud isn't just about saving money; it's about preserving the integrity and sustainability of the mutuality model.

GDM: An AI-Driven Community for Good Drivers

GDM is not insurance, it's an AI-powered community where good drivers fairly share repair costs.

Here's how it works:

Only eligible drivers and cars can join.

Members pay a 20% service fee upfront, while the remaining 80% stays with them as their pledge amount, to be used in support of community members' vehicle repairs when an eligible event occurs.

Members with no accidents may save up to 40% compared to their mutuality plan quotes over six months.*

Transparency and mutual responsibility help deter fraud. Pledge balances are used only for real, rule-compliant events, safeguarding everyone in the community.

GDM's Anti-Fraud Practices and Results

GDM pledge funds are a collective trust resource, protected by multiple safeguards to ensure they are used solely for their intended purpose:

Rigorous Review: Each sharing request is examined using technology, process controls, and guidance from experienced Mutuality Advisors.

Full Transparency: Each Monday, eligible events and supporting documents are announced in the GDM App, showing members how requests are processed and where funds are allocated.

Zero-Tolerance Enforcement: If fraud is detected, the request will be rejected in accordance with the GDM Terms & Conditions, and the member's GDM plan will be terminated.

To date, GDM has identified and rejected over a dozen fraudulent requests, totaling over $50,000. This has reduced overall sharing costs for all members and prevented the community from unnecessary financial burden.

The most common types of fraud include:

Commercial Vehicles Registered as Private: Only privately owned cars are accepted; Some members attempted to register commercial vehicles as private to join the program. Investigations revealed their vehicles were used commercially, and their sharing requests were declined.

Pre-Existing Damage Requests: Damage that existed before joining GDM, or before the reported incident, is excluded from sharing. Misrepresentation leads to disqualification.

False Requests for Transportation Assistance: For vehicles in need of repair that meet our sharing request criteria, GDM provides limited transportation assistance according to GDM Terms & Conditions. Falsified rental invoices or documents are blocked.

Other Fraudulent Behaviors: Any attempt to misuse pledge funds is treated with zero tolerance. GDM reserves the right to deny requests, terminate participation, and pursue legal action if necessary.

These measures have stopped fraudulent requests, helping to prevent unnecessary impacts on honest members.

From Personal Integrity to Collective Trust

Fraud prevention isn't just the platform's responsibility - it also relies on every member's commitment. Providing accurate vehicle information and submitting genuine documentation safeguards individual rights while helping to keep costs down for the entire community.

When technology, transparent rules, and member integrity work together, a mutual community can effectively resist fraud and help good drivers truly achieve shared costs and savings.

That's the purpose of GDM: to develop a community built on openness that truly values and rewards responsible drivers, encouraging safer driving habits to enhance road safety overall.

