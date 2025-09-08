Calabasas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - Singular Research, the trusted independent source for performance-driven equity research, proudly announces its Emerging Growth & Value Alpha Select Conference, to be held on September 10, 2025, at the AMA Conference Center in Times Square, New York City.



This high-profile event will highlight Singular's "best ideas" - alpha-generating stock selections grounded in deep fundamental research and proven performance. Unlike traditional "pay-for-play" conferences, the Alpha Select Conference is driven solely by merit and performance, offering investors direct access to under-followed yet high-potential growth and value opportunities.



Presenting Companies



Confirmed presenting companies include:



Flexible Solutions International (FSI)

DXP Enterprises (DXPE)

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI)

Acme United Corporation (ACU)

Photronics Inc. (PLAB)

Conduent Inc. (CNDT)

Power Nickel Inc. (PNPNF)

Myriad Uranium Corp. (MYRUF)

Prairie Operating Co. (PROP)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX)

In addition, the conference will feature a special strategic session on rare earth elements - examining supply chain security, market growth, and key investment opportunities - and a topical presentation, "Hate Sells: The Financial Engine Driving the Great Partisan Divide," exploring the economics behind today's polarized political climate.



Event Highlights



Date & Location: September 10, 2025 - AMA Conference Center, Times Square, NYC

Format: Company presentations, interactive analyst Q&A, one-on-one investor meetings

Audience: Broadly attended by fund managers, hedge funds, RIAs, and family office investors

Focus: Singular Research's highest-conviction ideas in emerging growth and compelling value



"Our mission is to deliver alpha by providing independent, performance-based research and direct corporate access," said Robert Maltbie, President of Singular Research. "This year's lineup reflects both the powerful growth opportunities in small- and mid-cap equities and the critical macro themes driving investor attention today."



Due to strong demand and limited capacity, advance registration is required and expected to sell out.



Link to register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7110868700539026528



For registration, sponsorship opportunities, or additional details, please contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265456

SOURCE: Singular Research