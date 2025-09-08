Company builds transatlantic material storage ecosystem anchored by sites in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park and Biomanufacturing Crescent Region, and the U.K.'s Golden Triangle Region

GXP-Storage, the premier provider of regulated life sciences material storage solutions, today announced its strategic expansion into the U.K.'s Golden Triangle Region. This new site directly addresses the growing demand from multinational clients seeking seamless, compliant storage solutions and access to industry-leading technology across continents. The company now serves over 150 life science and healthcare clients in North America and Europe at its fully operational sites.

The new U.K. site leverages GXP-Storage's cutting-edge GXP-Guardian platform to ensure standardized operations and seamless material visibility across continents. This expansion directly responds to increasing client demand for scalable storage solutions while maintaining local expertise and consistent responsive service delivery, making GXP-Storage the trusted long-term partner for life sciences and healthcare organizations.

"This expansion delivers three critical benefits to our clients: consolidated compliance oversight, real-time material visibility, and cost optimization through consolidation," said Jeff Johnson, CEO of GXP-Storage. "By expanding our service delivery footprint in the U.K.'s Golden Triangle Region, we're ensuring our clients maintain the same regulatory-compliant material storage solutions and access to technology in the transatlantic ecosystem that serves as international consolidation points for life science and healthcare organizations."

Strategic Site Supports Growth in the EMEA Region

The U.K.'s Golden Triangle Region, encompassing London, Oxford, and Cambridge, represents one of the world's most concentrated life sciences and healthcare ecosystems. In 2024, life sciences businesses drove nearly 60% of office and lab leasing activity in Oxfordshire and 70% in Cambridge, according to Carter Jonas's Spring 2025 Life Sciences Research Report. The momentum continued into 2025, with U.K. life science companies securing a record £1.25 billion in venture capital funding during Q1 alone, the highest quarterly total on record. With 4.0 million square feet of additional lab space under construction for delivery by 2027, the region contributes over £13 billion annually to the U.K. economy.

This strategic location provides direct access to leading pharmaceutical companies, innovative biotechs, world-class universities, and healthcare service providers throughout Europe. Clients can ship materials to and from these sites to most global life sciences and healthcare locations within 24 hours.

Addressing Critical Global Operational Challenges

Multinational life sciences and healthcare companies struggle with materials scattered across fragmented locations worldwide, resulting in growing costs, limited visibility, and compliance gaps. Our U.K. storage site directly addresses these challenges by providing secure, environmentally controlled storage capacity and related logistics expertise. This unified approach delivers measurable financial benefits, strengthened compliance oversight, enhanced visibility, and simplified management, all through one strategic partner and one technology platform.

Ensuring Seamless Global Operations via AI-Enabled Technology Platform

GXP-Guardian, the industry's leading material management technology platform providing complete visibility across multiple sites, anchors this global expansion. This regulatory-compliant, validated system enables organizations to monitor materials across the transatlantic ecosystem through one secure interface, maintaining a comprehensive electronic chain of custody and audit trail, facilitating audit-ready compliance with supporting documentation regardless of geographic location.

"Global operations demand more than consolidated storage; they require operational efficiency and consistent quality standards," Johnson continued. "Our investment in standardized operations powered by GXP-Guardian means our clients' effort is reduced to manage the lifecycle of their regulated material cost-effectively with consistent quality."

Supporting Innovation Across Multiple Continents

GXP-Storage sites provide scalable storage capacity in controlled ambient to cryogenic environments monitored 24/7 with redundant systems and emergency response teams to ensure secure pre-clinical and clinical research, healthcare research, and manufacturing material preservation. All sites support a consistent quality management system, site-specific certifications, and responsive customer service that define the GXP-Storage standard.

Client onboarding leverages GXP-Storage's proven implementation methodology, ensuring smooth transitions for organizations expanding into U.K. operations or consolidating fragmented material and related data. The unified GXP-Guardian platform provides our growing list of clients with real-time access, visibility, and control. With both sites now operational, GXP-Storage offers a global standard.

About GXP-Storage

GXP-Storage is the strategic partner in regulated material management for life sciences and healthcare organizations navigating complex compliance requirements. With advanced facilities, deep regulatory expertise, and the proprietary GXP-Guardian platform, GXP-Storage provides real-time visibility and control across all storage environments, helping life sciences and healthcare organizations focus on advancing discovery through quality of care. The company's integrated lifecycle management approach eliminates the complexity of coordinating multiple vendors while ensuring materials remain secure, compliant, and accessible from research through commercialization.

To learn more, visit gxp-storage.com.

