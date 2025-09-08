Resilient transformation, global reach, and pioneering carbon thinking headline Braskem's presence at the world's leading plastics and rubber fair.

Braskem, a market leader and pioneer in the production of biopolymers on an industrial scale, will be at K 2025, taking place in Düsseldorf, Germany, October 8th 15th. Since the last edition in 2022, Braskem has accelerated its transformation journey as a response to the current scenario of the petrochemical industry. At Hall 6, Stand D27, Braskem will demonstrate how it has evolved since the last edition of the fair through the acceleration of key initiatives: optimizing its naphtha-based units, expanding gas-based operations, and investing significantly in bio-based technologies and products. Attendees will experience first-hand the company's pioneering spirit and learn how Braskem is leading the way in sustainable material innovation.

BRASKEM'S RESILIENCE AND TRANSFORMATION

The Braskem Transforms strategy is reshaping the company's operations and the broader industry landscape. By optimizing naphtha-based units, increasing gas-based production, and continuing to pioneer bio-based materials, Braskem is leading the way to a low-carbon and circular future.

"K 2025 is the ideal platform to showcase how Braskem's transformation strategy is delivering real progress. For our operations, our partners, and the planet. By shifting towards gas and scaling up renewables, we're not just adapting to change, we're driving it building a more resilient, lower-carbon future for the plastics industry." Roberto Ramos, CEO of Braskem

SERVING GLOBAL MARKETS WITH AN EXPANDING, DIVERSE PORTFOLIO

Braskem will spotlight its expanding portfolio, supporting brand owners and manufacturers in over 40 countries and enabling them to accelerate their sustainability journeys with innovative solutions:

I'm green bio-based polyethylene, EVA, and polyethylene wax , now trusted by over 200 brands worldwide.

, now trusted by over 200 brands worldwide. The rapidly growing Wenew, portfolio of products with recycled content , featuring over 55 grades and 85,000+ tons sold globally.

portfolio of products with , featuring over 55 grades and 85,000+ tons sold globally. Circular packaging designand collaborative innovation through Cazoolo, Braskem's circular packaging design lab.

"At Braskem, we see K 2025 as a global stage to deepen partnerships and co-create solutions that drive both circularity and business growth. Our expanding portfolio, from bio-based to recycled materials, reflects our commitment to helping customers in over 40 countries meet rising sustainability expectations and build more resilient value chains." Walmir Soller, Vice President for North America, Europe, and Asia NAMEA, and CEO of Braskem BV

A PREVIEW: WHAT TO EXPECT AT BRASKEM'S BOOTH AT K 2025?

Braskem's booth will spotlight the "Braskem Transforms" vision: keeping carbon in the loop for a sustainable future, through interactive displays, technical panels, and expert sessions. Attendees can expect to explore:

Renewable carbon (bio-based solutions): Breakthroughs in I'm green bio-based polyethylene, EVA, and polyethylene wax: leading bio-based solutions at scale, celebrating the brand's 15 th anniversary. Collaborations in EVA with Veja and PE with bottle up, applications from footwear through packaging to cosmetics, EVA: foam for underwear, sports accessories, PE: food beverage packaging solutions: Dairy, Pet Food, reusable resealable bags, non-wovens, artificial turf, and fabric for t-shirts, WAX: lipstick. A new Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) for I'm green bio-based EVA highlighting our product's negative carbon footprint. Insights into new Carbon Accounting Rules.





Circular carbon (solutions to boost carbon circularity): Wenew: the ecosystem that promotes the Circular Economy by diverting waste from landfills, reprocessing it, and reintegrating it back into the value chain as new products. Portfolio of products to support a wide range of high-performance applications, from cosmetics and rigid or flexible packaging to home appliances to household items. ISCC certificated products: produced through mass balance process with post-consumer plastic (PCR) origin or using feedstock residue from biological origins, such as used cooking oil (UCO).





New launch : MDO : A complete portfolio of polymers for Machine Direction-Oriented (MDO) solutions, with a version using I'm green bio-based content that offers more sustainability and reduce the carbon footprint of the product. Non-Wovens : A bio-based high-density polyethylene for non-wovens used for hygiene products such as diapers and other Bi- component fiber applications. Medcol : A bio-based low-density polyethylene specifically designed for blow-fill seal complies with pharmaceutical regulations for the healthcare market. EVA 21%: A bio-based EVA containing 21% vinyl acetate, offering superior softness and flexibility compared to lower VA grades, making it well-suited for soles and insoles in footwear applications.

:

Empowering innovative solutions: Braskem's services to multiply good ideas Cazoolo's advances in design for recyclability and circular packaging systems.



Braskem's 2030 objectives:

1 million tons each of bioproducts and recycled-content products by 2030

Deliver 15% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

Net zero by 2050

Service Braskem at the K 2025 Fair

Date: 8 to 15 October 2025

Booth location: Hall 6 Stand D27

About Braskem

Braskem is a global, human-oriented petrochemical company with a forward-looking approach, cultivating strong relationships and generating value for all. Offering sustainable chemical and plastic solutions to improve people's lives, the company has a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for various sectors, including food packaging, construction, industrial, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare, and hygiene, among others. Braskem believes that disruptive innovation is the only path to establishing a new relationship with the planet. That's why it chooses to act in the present, promoting plastic circularity and driving the revolution of bio-based materials. With 40 industrial units in Brazil, the U.S., Mexico, and Germany, the company exports its products to customers in over 70 countries through its 8,500 team members who operate globally under a management model that demonstrates a commitment to ethics, compliance with regulations in all countries, and respect for responsible competitiveness.

