Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd., a global, commercial-ready biotechnology company focused on developing groundbreaking treatments to rejuvenate vision in the aging eye, today announced participation in four upcoming eye care conferences. The Company's lead investigational asset, BRIMOCHOL PF, is designed to be the first and only combination therapy for presbyopia and has received a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of January 28, 2026. Tenpoint Therapeutics is actively advancing preparations for a commercial launch in 1H 2026.

Medical Conferences

Vision Expo West 2025 (Las Vegas, NV) , September 17-20. Vision Expo is recognized as the most comprehensive event for the entire vision community.

, September 17-20. Vision Expo is recognized as the most comprehensive event for the entire vision community. Academy 2025 Boston presented by the American Academy of Optometry (Boston, MA) , October 8-11. Academy 2025 Boston offers an opportunity to explore the latest advancements in optometry with more than 150 industry-leading exhibitors, innovative papers and posters, and networking opportunities. Visit Tenpoint Therapeutics at Booth 1833

presented by the , October 8-11. Academy 2025 Boston offers an opportunity to explore the latest advancements in optometry with more than 150 industry-leading exhibitors, innovative papers and posters, and networking opportunities. Visit Tenpoint Therapeutics at Eyecelerator at AAO (Orlando, FL) , October 16. Eyecelerator provides a full day of KOL-driven programs highlighting industry advancements, investment trends, and innovative new products disrupting eye care.

, October 16. Eyecelerator provides a full day of KOL-driven programs highlighting industry advancements, investment trends, and innovative new products disrupting eye care. The American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting 2025 (Orlando, FL), October 17-20. This conference brings leaders in the profession together with physicians from across the world for a premier educational experience. Visit Tenpoint Therapeutics at Booth 537

About Tenpoint Therapeutics

Tenpoint Therapeutics Ltd. is a global, commercial-ready biotechnology company developing groundbreaking treatments to rejuvenate vision in the aging eye. Its lead asset, BRIMOCHOL PF, is a novel pupil-modulating, investigational therapeutic designed to correct the loss of near vision associated with presbyopia, a condition that afflicts approximately two billion people globally. Tenpoint has completed two large Phase 3 pivotal trials (BRIO-I and BRIO-II) for BRIMOCHOL PF, has filed the NDA and has received a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date from the US FDA of Jan 28, 2026. Its pipeline includes paradigm-shifting treatments for ophthalmic indications with the greatest need and global market potential, including presbyopia, cataracts, and geographic atrophy.

To learn more, visit tenpointtherapeutics.com and connect on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250908382531/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Nina Gill

LaVoieHealthScience

ngill@lavoiehealthscience.com

781-856-3103

Investors:

Casey Darby

LaVoieHealthScience

tenpoint@lavoiehealthscience.com

847-964-3281