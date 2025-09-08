MAC Cosmetics: Doja Cat Takes a Bite Out of M•A•C Cosmetics at 2025 VMAs

The new M•A•C Global Ambassador left fans hungry for more with red carpet debut

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M•A•C Cosmetics has announced multiplatinum, Grammy-winning artist Doja Cat as its newest Global Ambassador. Through this long-term partnership, Doja will star in a series of global campaigns for some of M•A•C's most iconic products - with plenty of delicious surprises along the way.

Doja made her official M•A•C debut at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, shocking the red carpet when she appeared to take a bite out of a M•A•C Lipstick in her go-to shade Lady Danger - which, in true Doja fashion, turned out to be an edible chocolate replica created by world-renowned pastry chef Amaury Guichon. She then opened the show with the debut performance of "Jealous Type" and later took home the 2025 Best K-Pop VMA for LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE's "Born Again.

The VMA reveal offered a first taste of what's ahead for the partnership, which Doja describes as a full-circle moment. "I've been a M•A•C girl forever, and now I get to take that love to the global stage," said Doja. "Makeup is my paint, my armor, my way of creating characters - and M•A•C has always stood for that kind of artistry and freedom. We're going to push it even further and make people see beauty in a whole new way."

Doja's M•A•C debut gave just a taste of the bold artistry to come from this match made in makeup heaven. For Nicola Formichetti, M•A•C's Global Creative Director, the collaboration represents the collision of two creative powerhouses. "Doja has a fearless energy that's so authentically M•A•C. She uses makeup as a tool for creativity, pushing the boundaries of expression. We're thrilled to join forces with her to redefine and disrupt the beauty space."

Aïda Moudachirou-Rebois, M•A•C Cosmetics SVP and Global General Manager, added: "M•A•C has always been a platform for artists, performers, creatives who shape culture. Not only is Doja one of the most exciting voices of her generation, we love her creativity, unique artistry and fearless spirit, which resonate around the globe. We could not think of a more perfect partner to help us write the next chapter of M•A•C's story. Welcome to the M•A•C family, Doja."

Take a bite out of Doja Cat's signature bold red lip combo starring MACximal Silky Matte Lipstick in Lady Danger on maccosmetics.com - or feast your eyes on the nominee and performer's full look product breakdown @MACcosmetics channels.

Hungry for more unforgettable Doja Cat x MAC moments? Follow @MACCosmetics on social for the latest drops and surprises.

