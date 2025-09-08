Anzeige
Acer Reports Revenues for August at NT$21.80 Billion, and Year-to-August at NT$171.74 Billion
PR Newswire
08.09.2025 11:17 Uhr
Acer Reports Revenues for August at NT$21.80 Billion, and Year-to-August at NT$171.74 Billion

TAIPEI, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for August at NT$21.80 billion, down 4.5% year-on-year (YoY) due to foreign exchange factors (up 2.2% YoY in USD). Year-to-August consolidated revenues reached NT$171.74 billion, remaining flattish (up 2.7% YoY in USD).

Highlights in August include:

  • Revenues from desktop PCs grew by 7.2% YoY
  • Revenues from gaming-related products and businesses grew 24.8% YoY

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than personal computers[1] and displays contributed 33.3% of the group's total revenues in August and 32.3% year-to-August.

Acer announced a host of new innovations at the next@acer global press conference in Berlin, including an ultra thin-and-light 16-inch laptop weighing less than 1kg, gaming PCs, and AI mini workstation built on the NVIDIA GB10 Superchip (Veriton GN100), in addition to its progress in Agentic AI and generative AI application for medical solutions.

[1] Personal computers business includes desktop and notebooks

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs over 9,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2025 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer

© 2025 PR Newswire
