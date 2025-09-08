New Gold Inc.: New Gold Provides Exploration Update For New Afton And Rainy River Mines, Highlighted By Significant Growth At New Afton's K-zone

New Afton's K-Zone More Than Doubles in Size, Rainy River Advancing Objective of Offsetting Mining Depletion

(All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated)

TORONTO, September 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration programs at the 100%-owned New Afton and Rainy River mines in Canada.

At New Afton, new underground drilling has confirmed the width and continuity of previously reported mineralization at K-Zone and discovered additional copper-gold porphyry mineralization emanating from the roots of the zone, which have more than doubled the known extent of the system. The K-Zone mineralized system now reaches approximately 600 metres in strike length and 900 metres in vertical extent, while exploration drill holes from surface have intersected new mineralization 550 metres to the east of the current footprint, demonstrating the potential for further growth.

At Rainy River, surface drilling has extended the NW Trend mineralization and underground drilling has extended underground mining zones, which continues to remain open at depth. Infill drilling continues to progress the conversion of near-surface and underground Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated, which is expected to have a positive impact on year-end Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates.

"The remarkable exploration success at New Afton exemplifies the high quality of this asset and demonstrates the upside potential not yet captured in the reserve and resource statement," stated Patrick Godin, President and CEO. " Rainy River, having only recently restarted exploration campaigns of significant scale, is already contributing to offsetting mining depletion through incremental extensions of existing mining zones. Based on these strong results, we plan to increase this year's consolidated exploration budget by $6 million, mostly for an additional 15,000 metres of exploration drilling at K-Zone which will enable us to define the expanded envelope ahead of a maiden K-Zone mineral resource, which is expected to be announced with our year-end Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimate update early in 2026. The continued exploration success supports the Company's strategic objectives to extend the mine lives of our two operations."

New Afton's K-Zone More Than Doubles in Size, New Copper-Gold Porphyry Mineralization Intersected 550 Metres to the East

Recent exploration drilling has significantly expanded the K-Zone mineralized system both eastward and at depth with the discovery of new porphyry mineralization emanating from the roots of the system ("K-Zone Footwall" shown in green in Figure 1 and Figure 2). K-Zone Footwall is characterized by multiple zones of chalcopyrite mineralization hosted in potassic-altered volcanic rocks, analogous to the style of mineralization found at C-Zone. The addition of this new mineralization doubles the size of the previously-reported K-Zone mineralized system and grows its horizontal thickness to 180 metres (Figure 2). Together with the K-Zone expansion drilling, underground infill drilling is confirming the grades and widths of previously reported drill results in the intrusive-hosted bornite-dominant porphyry mineralization at Upper K-Zone (shown in orange in Figure 1 and Figure 2). With the discovery of K-Zone Footwall, and with New Afton drilling at an all-time high, the overall K-Zone system is rapidly evolving into a significant growth opportunity for New Afton.

Additionally, exploration drilling intersected new copper-gold porphyry mineralization in previously unexplored areas to the east of K-Zone. Borehole AF24-596E, drilled from surface, intersected 0.75% copper mineralization and 0.59 g/t gold (1.17% CuEq) over 55 metres core length in volcanic rocks located 550 metres to the east of the current K-Zone footprint.

Following the expansion of the K-Zone mineralized envelope and the outstanding exploration success, the Company is increasing New Afton's 2025 exploration budget by $5 million to $22 million - totaling 63,000 metres of drilling - with the objective of reporting a maiden mineral resource for K-Zone in the 2025 year-end Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates and to advance a feasibility study for K-Zone later in 2026. Future development of K-Zone could leverage existing C-Zone infrastructure, including the thickened-and-amended tailings ("TAT") plant, crusher and conveyor system, and Integrated Operations Centre ("IOC").

K-Zone Footwall Drilling Highlights1,2

2.72% copper and 2.89 g/t gold (4.90% CuEq) over 48.0 metres core length (35 metres estimated true width) in Borehole EA24-538

2.65% copper and 0.42 g/t gold (3.01% CuEq) over 65.2 metres core length (41 metres estimated true width) in Borehole EA25-574

1.17% copper and 0.75 g/t gold (1.71% CuEq) over 156.0 metres core length (40 metres estimated true width) in Borehole EA24-545 including: 1.60% copper and 1.01 g/t gold (2.32% CuEq) over 98.0 metres core length (25 metres estimated true width)

1.03% copper and 0.67 g/t gold (1.51% CuEq) over 184.0 metres core length (52 metres estimated true width) in Borehole EA25-552 including: 1.42% copper and 0.87 g/t gold (2.04% CuEq) over 94.0 metres core length (27 metres estimated true width)

0.81% copper and 0.59 g/t gold (1.23% CuEq) over 312.6 metres core length (55 metres estimated true width) in Borehole EA25- 572B including: 1.26% copper and 0.89 g/t gold (1.89% CuEq) over 126.6 metres core length (22 metres estimated true width)



New Upper K-Zone Drilling Highlights1,2

2.73% copper and 1.48 g/t gold (3.87% CuEq) over 155.0 metres core length (50 metres estimated true width) in Borehole EA25-568 including: 3.38% copper and 1.80 g/t gold (4.76% CuEq) over 121.9 metres core length (43 metres estimated true width)

2.00% copper and 1.02 g/t gold (2.79% CuEq) over 67.0 metres core length (56 metres estimated true width) in Borehole EA25-564 including: 2.82% copper and 1.47 g/t gold (3.96% CuEq) over 44.3 metres core length (37 metres estimated true width)

1.32% copper and 1.60 g/t gold (2.44% CuEq) over 81.9 metres core length (62 metres estimated true width) in Borehole EA25-575

2.34% copper and 1.51 g/t gold (3.49% CuEq) over 42.1 metres core length (30 metres estimated true width) in Borehole EA25-585

1.38% copper and 1.12 g/t gold (2.21% CuEq) over 54.0 metres core length (48 metres estimated true width) in Borehole EA25-570

1.61% copper and 0.92 g/t gold (2.30% CuEq) over 32.9 metres core length (30 metres estimated true width) in Borehole EA25-578

2.39% copper and 1.01 g/t gold (3.20% CuEq) over 27.9 metres core length (27 metres estimated true width) in Borehole EA25-577

1All gold and copper grades are reported uncapped. It has yet to be determined whether further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. Additional data and further interpretation work are expected to better define the geometry and extent of the mineralized zones. 2Indicative copper equivalent (CuEq) grades are included for context, estimated using price assumptions of US$4.20 per pound of copper, US$1,980 per ounce of gold, and US$24.00 per ounce of silver.

All new notable New Afton drilling intercepts are summarized in Table 1 below. Locations and orientations of all drilling are listed in Table 4.

Rainy River Exploration On-Track to Offset Mining Depletion

Rainy River's exploration strategy remains focused on sustaining its recent success in mineral reserve replacement. The 2025 program emphasizes infill drilling to convert Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources, and exploration drilling to expand both open pit and underground ore zones, thereby generating new inferred resources. Concurrently, engineering studies are advancing to support the conversion of Measured and Indicated Resources into Mineral Reserves.

As of the end of August, Rainy River has completed approximately 45,000 metres of its planned 58,000-metre 2025 exploration program, its most extensive drilling campaign since 2017. Encouraging results from the NW Trend open pit area, located west of the Phase 5 pushback, and extensions of the UG Main and Intrepid underground zones are expected to contribute positively to year-end Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates.

Positive results from the 2025 NW Trend exploration campaign, both within and beyond the 2024 resource pit shell, are anticipated to upgrade the classification to Indicated Mineral Resources and expand the zone's footprint (Figure 3). All new notable NW Trend drilling intercepts are summarized in Table 2 below.

In the underground mine, new surface drilling has confirmed strike and down-plunge extensions of the ODM Main, ODM East, 17 East, and Intrepid zones. Infill drilling is also supporting the ongoing conversion of inferred to indicated resources across all zones. With additional underground exploration platforms becoming available in 2026 and 2027, the next phases of drilling are expected to accelerate Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve development across the ODM and Intrepid systems. All new notable drilling intercepts in the underground mine are summarized in Table 3 below. All Rainy River Locations and orientations of drilling are listed in Table 5.

NW-Trend Expansion Highlights (Outside 2024 Resource Pit Shell)1

3.15 g/t gold and 4.22 g/t silver (3.20 AuEq) over 10.0 metres core length (8 metres estimated true width) in Borehole RC25-0121

1.67 g/t gold and 0.59 g/t silver (1.68 AuEq) over 16.0 metres core length (12 metres estimated true width) in Borehole RC25-0095

1.84 g/t gold and 2.47 g/t silver (1.87 AuEq) over 20.0 metres core length (15 metres estimated true width) in Borehole RC25-2049 including: 18.20 g/t gold 20.70 g/t silver (18.45 AuEq) over 1.5 metres core length (1 metre estimated true width)



NW-Trend Infill Highlights (Within 2024 Resource Pit Shell)1

3.34 g/t gold and 2.24 g/t silver (3.37 AuEq) over 11.0 metres core length (9 metres estimated true width) in Borehole RR25-2044 including: 20.10 g/t gold and 3.80 g/t silver (20.15 AuEq) over 1.3 metres core length (1 metre estimated true width)

5.88 g/t gold and 1.14 g/t silver (5.89 AuEq) over 10.0 metres core length (8 metres estimated true width) in Borehole RC25-0085 including: 28.40 g/t gold and 3.40 g/t silver (28.44 AuEq) over 2.0 metres core length (<2 metres estimated true width)

1.82 g/t gold and 2.93 g/t silver (1.86 AuEq) over 18.0 metres core length (14 metres estimated true width) in Borehole RC25-0084 including: 7.73 g/t gold and 16.40 g/t silver (7.93 AuEq) over 2.0 metres core length (<2 metres estimated true width)

5.06 g/t gold (no silver reported) over 20.0 metres core length (16 metres estimated true width) in Borehole RC25-0129 including: 46.60 g/t over 2.0 metres core length (<2 metres estimated true width)



ODM Main Drilling Highlights1

6.88 g/t gold and 5.08 g/t silver (6.94 AuEq) over 10.5 metres core length (8 metres estimated true width) in Borehole RR25-2066A including: 37.90 g/t gold and 6.40 g/t silver (37.98 AuEq) over 1.3 metre core length (1 metre estimated true width)

6.31 g/t gold and 3.05 g/t silver (6.35 AuEq) over 6.0 metres core length (5 metres estimated true width) in Borehole RR25-2066-W1 including: 17.90 g/t gold and 2.40g/t silver (17.93 AuEq) over 1.5 metre core length (1 metre estimated true width)

3.65 g/t gold and 4.32 g/t silver (3.70 AuEq) over 7.5 metres core length (6 metres estimated true width) in Borehole RR24-2020-W1 including: 11.60 g/t gold and 13.70g/t silver (11.77 AuEq) over 1.5 metre core length (1metre estimated true width)

5.97 g/t gold and 4.87 g/t silver (6.03 AuEq) over 4.5 metres core length (4 metres estimated true width) in Borehole RR24-2018 including: 13.80 g/t gold and 10.80g/t silver (13.93 AuEq) over 1.5 metre core length (1 metre estimated true width)

4.71 g/t gold (no reported silver) over 6.0 metres core length (5 metres estimated true width) in Borehole RR24-2070-W1

ODM East Drilling Highlights1

9.05 g/t gold and 14.83 g/t silver (9.23 AuEq) over 6.5 metres core length (5 metres estimated true width) in Borehole RR25-2055-W1 including: 36.30 g/t gold and 62.00 g/t silver (37.05 AuEq) over 1.5 metre core length (1 metre estimated true width)



17 East Drilling Highlights1

5.74 g/t gold and 5.97 g/t silver (5.81 AuEq) over 4.5 metres core length (4 metres estimated true width) in Borehole RC25- 2059B including: 14.10 g/t gold and 12.40 g/t silver (14.25 AuEq) over 1.5 metre core length (1 metre estimated true width)



Intrepid Drilling Highlights1

4.10 g/t gold and 1.60 g/t silver (4.12 AuEq) over 7.5 metres core length (6 metres estimated true width) in Borehole RR25-2057 including: 17.90 g/t gold and 4.10 g/t silver (17.95 AuEq) over 1.5 metre core length (1 metre estimated true width)



1All gold and silver grades are reported uncapped. It has yet to be determined whether further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. Additional data and further interpretation work are expected to better define the geometry and extent of the mineralized zones. Indicative gold equivalent (AuEq) grades are included for context, estimated using price assumptions of US$1,980 per ounce of gold and US$24.00 per ounce of silver.

Table 1: New Afton Notable Exploration Drilling Results1,2

Zone Drill Hole

From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Estimated True Width (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) CuEq (%) AuEq (g/t) Upper K-Zone EA24-524B

346.0 360.0 14.0 6 1.20 1.29 4.63 2.15 3.13 EA24-524B

424.0 460.0 36.0 NA 0.19 0.41 1.86 0.56 0.81 EA24-533

460.0 526.0 66.0 18 1.22 0.90 4.69 1.78 2.59 including 494.0 508.0 14.0 4 2.37 1.82 10.14 3.53 5.14 EA24-537

274.0 290.0 16.0 NA 0.15 0.72 1.14 0.83 1.21 EA24-537

330.0 346.0 16.0 NA 0.11 0.38 0.96 0.46 0.67 EA24-539

282.0 304.0 22.0 19 0.37 0.73 1.63 1.00 1.45 EA24-543

754.0 830.0 76.0 NA 0.55 0.47 1.03 0.86 1.25 EA24-545

282.0 292.0 10.0 NA 1.26 0.09 0.47 0.96 1.40 EA24-546

348.0 364.0 16.0 9 0.43 0.46 1.80 0.77 1.12 EA25-552

444.0 490.0 46.0 NA 0.79 0.68 2.04 1.24 1.80 including 468.0 488.0 20.0 NA 1.48 1.09 2.64 2.13 3.10 EA25-552

520.0 530.0 10.0 NA 0.98 0.11 0.84 0.79 1.15 EA25-552

591.0 601.0 10.0 NA 0.57 0.16 1.88 0.57 0.83 EA25-559

182.0 194.0 12.0 NA 0.57 0.45 1.79 0.86 1.25 EA25-560

269.0 280.0 11.0 6 0.83 0.03 0.63 0.61 0.88 EA25-560

335.0 353.0 18.0 NA 0.53 0.08 0.62 0.45 0.65 EA25-561

132.9 220.0 87.1 73 0.43 0.36 1.29 0.67 0.97 EA25-562

153.2 178.0 24.8 18 1.27 0.87 2.47 1.76 2.57 EA25-562

202.0 242.0 40.0 21 0.62 0.51 1.53 0.95 1.38 EA25-563

141.9 221.0 79.1 43 0.30 0.35 1.12 0.57 0.82 EA25-564

139.0 206.0 67.0 56 1.02 2.00 10.26 2.79 4.05 including 151.7 196.0 44.3 37 1.47 2.82 15.07 3.96 5.75 EA25-565

399.7 414.4 14.7 8 1.64 1.90 5.41 3.07 4.47 EA25-566

468.0 485.4 17.4 NA 0.61 0.03 0.28 0.45 0.66 EA25-566

539.0 576.0 37.0 NA 0.31 0.42 1.56 0.65 0.94 EA25-568

380.0 535.0 155.0 50 1.48 2.73 14.16 3.87 5.62 including 409.7 531.6 121.9 43 1.80 3.38 17.55 4.76 6.93 EA25-570

135.0 189.0 54.0 48 1.12 1.38 7.26 2.21 3.22 EA25-575

158.1 240.0 81.9 62 1.60 1.32 2.74 2.44 3.55 EA25-577

112.0 139.9 27.9 27 1.01 2.39 14.32 3.20 4.66 EA25-578

172.0 204.9 32.9 30 0.92 1.61 6.96 2.30 3.35 EA25-585

166.9 209.0 42.1 30 1.51 2.34 13.74 3.49 5.08























Zone Drill Hole

From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Estimated True Width (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) CuEq (%) AuEq (g/t) K-Zone Footwall EA24-527

601.0 659.0 58.0 37 0.60 0.51 1.52 0.94 1.36 EA24-529B

560.0 594.0 34.0 NA 1.57 0.04 0.42 1.12 1.63 EA24-529B

718.0 750.0 32.0 12 1.25 1.17 2.89 2.05 2.99 EA24-529B

790.0 900.0 110.0 47 0.40 0.49 1.30 0.78 1.13 EA24-529B

944.0 1012.0 68.0 NA 0.48 0.39 0.89 0.73 1.06 EA24-529B

1044.0 1084.0 40.0 15 0.33 0.48 1.67 0.72 1.05 EA24-529B

1120.0 1130.0 10.0 NA 0.34 0.58 1.54 0.83 1.20 EA24-538

394.0 418.0 24.0 NA 0.27 0.44 1.30 0.64 0.93 EA24-538

482.0 530.0 48.0 35 2.89 2.72 22.61 4.90 7.12 EA24-543

975.0 1071.0 96.0 44 0.58 0.75 1.71 1.16 1.69 EA24-545

654.0 810.0 156.0 40 0.75 1.17 2.60 1.71 2.48 including 708.0 806.0 98.0 25 1.01 1.60 3.31 2.32 3.38 EA24-545

838.0 854.0 16.0 7 0.88 0.14 0.73 0.75 1.09 EA24-546

640.0 652.0 12.0 NA 0.20 0.44 2.12 0.60 0.87 EA25-547B

808.0 882.0 74.0 NA 0.54 0.66 1.73 1.05 1.52 including 864.0 880.0 16.0 NA 0.92 1.83 4.41 2.50 3.64 EA25-552

841.0 1025.0 184.0 52 0.67 1.03 2.55 1.51 2.20 including 913.0 1007.0 94.0 27 0.87 1.42 3.02 2.04 2.97 EA25-558

566.0 624.0 58.0 34 0.15 0.25 1.78 0.37 0.54 EA25-558

945.0 987.0 42.0 NA 0.21 0.39 1.54 0.55 0.80 EA25-560

239.4 259.8 20.4 15 0.62 1.61 4.85 2.08 3.02 EA25-565

556.0 572.0 16.0 NA 0.63 0.05 0.28 0.49 0.71 EA25-565

615.0 629.0 14.0 8 0.72 0.15 0.54 0.65 0.94 EA25-565

676.0 693.2 17.2 10 1.55 1.89 3.60 2.99 4.34 EA25-565

740.6 768.3 27.7 8 0.59 0.62 2.27 1.04 1.52 EA25-565

971.0 1017.0 46.0 20 0.24 0.44 1.07 0.61 0.89 EA25-565

1047.0 1077.0 30.0 15 0.18 0.32 1.55 0.46 0.66 EA25-566

256.0 332.5 76.5 30 0.46 0.43 1.29 0.76 1.10 EA25-567

375.0 450.0 75.0 12 0.44 0.54 1.86 0.86 1.25 EA25-567

518.0 638.0 120.0 29 0.47 0.86 2.24 1.20 1.75 EA25-568

545.0 591.4 46.4 NA 0.18 0.42 1.18 0.55 0.81 EA25-568

624.0 640.0 16.0 NA 0.59 0.98 3.68 1.42 2.06























Zone Drill Hole

From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Estimated True Width (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) CuEq (%) AuEq (g/t) K-Zone Footwall

(cont'd) EA25-568

745.0 822.0 77.0 38 0.80 0.91 3.78 1.49 2.17 EA25-568

864.9 895.0 30.1 NA 0.24 0.51 1.66 0.69 1.00 EA25-568

1107.0 1252.2 145.2 40 0.60 0.67 1.18 1.09 1.59 EA25-571

187.0 229.0 42.0 21 0.34 1.30 4.06 1.57 2.28 EA25-572

342.5 360.0 17.5 NA 0.88 0.94 2.40 1.57 2.28 EA25-572B

389.5 399.5 10.0 NA 0.38 1.14 2.13 1.42 2.06 EA25-572B

416.4 729.0 312.6 55 0.59 0.81 1.85 1.23 1.79 including 416.4 543.0 126.6 22 0.89 1.26 2.63 1.89 2.75 EA25-573

799.0 817.0 18.0 10 0.96 1.01 2.82 1.69 2.46 EA25-573

924.0 966.0 42.0 17 0.35 0.38 1.18 0.63 0.92 EA25-573

1032.4 1088.7 56.3 30 0.49 0.49 2.17 0.84 1.23 EA25-573

1104.0 1143.5 39.5 18 0.53 0.80 1.81 1.18 1.72 EA25-574

503.6 568.8 65.2 41 0.42 2.65 8.38 3.01 4.38 EA25-574

835.0 850.0 15.0 NA 0.11 0.43 2.06 0.52 0.76 EA25-576

410.0 453.5 43.5 NA 0.39 0.43 1.62 0.71 1.04 EA25-576

547.0 589.0 42.0 NA 0.49 0.64 1.53 0.99 1.44 EA25-576B

621.0 650.0 29.0 NA 0.71 0.43 1.47 0.93 1.35 EA25-576B

688.0 706.9 18.9 NA 0.38 0.69 1.42 0.96 1.40 New Mineralization

East of K-Zone EA24-596E

1521.0 1576.0 55.0 NA 0.59 0.75 2.22 1.17 1.71 EA24-596

1409.0 1429.0 20.0 NA 0.24 0.21 1.08 0.38 0.56 EA24-596

1497.0 1567.0 70.0 NA 0.16 0.18 1.16 0.30 0.44 EA24-596

1633.5 1644.0 10.5 NA 0.38 0.24 1.67 0.52 0.75

1 Notable drilling intervals are defined by intervals with average grade above grade of 0.4% CuEq over core length greater than 10 metres, or if occurs in new areas 2 Indicative gold equivalent (AuEq) grades are included for context, estimated using price assumptions of US$4.20 per pound of copper, US$1,980 per ounce of gold and US$24.00 per ounce of silver.

Table 2: Rainy River Notable Exploration Drilling Results at NW Trend1,2

Zone Drill Hole

From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Estimated True Width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq RC NW Trend RC25-0084

107 125 18 14 1.82 2.93 1.86 Including 109 111 2 2 7.73 16.4 7.93 RC25-0085

63 73 10.0 8 5.88 1.14 5.89 Including 71 73 2.0 1.6 28.4 3.4 28.44

101 117 16 12 0.60 2.09 0.63 RC25-0088

47 65 18 14 0.56 1.44 0.58 RC25-0090

37 61 24 19 0.63 1.84 0.65 RC25-0108

49 61 12 9 0.85 1.64 0.87 RC25-0110

77 93 16 12 0.74 1.95 0.76 RC25-0107

89 113 24 19 0.59 1.48 0.61 RC25-0086

81 87 6 5 0.86 1.93 0.88 RC25-0097

113 125 12 9 0.89 2.38 0.92 RC25-0098

57 69 12 9 0.49 0.84 0.50 RC25-0100

75 87 12 9 0.49 0.26 0.49 RC25-0109

89 99 10 8 1.29 2.36 1.32 RC25-0092

65 71 6 5 1.16 3.87 1.21

81 99 18 14 1.03 2.2 1.06 RC25-0094

99 115 16 12 0.45 1.34 0.47 RC25-0095

185 201 16 12 1.67 0.59 1.68 RC25-0082

125 157 32 25 0.39 0.30 0.40 RC25-0106

55 63 8 6 1.86 1.88 1.88 RC25-0083

167 183 16 12 0.73 0.42 0.74 RC25-0116

73 95 22 17 0.64 3.12 0.68 RC25-0118

51 57 6 5 0.82 1.37 0.84

93 107 14 11 0.73 1.77 0.75 RC25-0119

131 137 6 5 0.72 1.23 0.73 RC25-0117

47 55 8 6 0.47 1.25 0.49

99 113 14 11 0.77 1.69 0.79 RC25-0121

141 151 10 8 3.15 4.22 3.20 RC25-0122

193 197 4 3 2.00 NA NA RC25-0123

73 87 14 11 0.69 1.56 0.71



















Zone Drill Hole

From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Estimated True Width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq RC NW Trend (cont'd) RC25-0124

99 117 18 14 0.80 1.32 0.82 RC25-0125

73 79 6 5 1.35 0.87 1.36 RC25-0126

73 79 6 5 1.17 3.20 1.21 RC25-0128

91 107 16 12 1.27 0.58 1.28 RC25-0129

93 113 20 16 5.06 NA NA Including 95 97 2 2 46.60 NA NA RC25-0130

77 83 6 5 1.31 NA NA RC25-0131

67 73 6 5 0.80 1.82 0.82 RC25-0132

79 89 10 8 0.72 1.32 0.74 Dimond Drilling NWT RR25-2035

180.5 191 11 8 0.89 0.71 0.90 RR25-2036

82.5 94.5 12 9 0.45 0.94 0.46 RR25-2039

143 156.5 14 11 1.49 1.51 1.51 RR25-2040

219 235.5 17 13 0.47 2.78 0.50 RR25-2041

102.5 116 14 11 0.51 1.10 0.52

203 216.5 14 11 0.43 2.47 0.46 RR25-2044

68 86 18 14 0.40 1.23 0.41

101 112 11 9 3.34 2.24 3.37 Including 110 111 1.3 1 20.10 3.80 20.15 RR25-2045

130.5 153 22.5 18 0.45 1.26 0.47 RR25-2046

116 137 21 16 0.40 1.41 0.42

141.5 162.5 21 16 1.20 1.80 1.22 RR25-2047

140 159.5 19.5 15 0.56 1.29 0.58 RR25-2049

132.5 146 13.5 11 0.80 1.06 0.81

203 222.5 19.5 15 1.84 2.47 1.87 Including 203 204.5 1.5 1 18.20 20.70 18.45

240.5 254 13.5 11 0.83 1.81 0.85 RR25-2050

126.5 140 13.5 11 0.39 0.81 0.40

200 218 18 14 0.54 0.47 0.55

1Notable drilling intervals are defined by 6-metre-long composites with average grade above 0.4 g/t gold. Rainy River Open Pit Mineral Reserves cut-off grade is 0.3 g/t AuEq. 2Indicative gold equivalent (AuEq) grades are included for context, estimated using price assumptions of US$1,980 per ounce of gold and US$24.00 per ounce of silver.

Table 3: Rainy River Notable Exploration Drilling Results in the Underground Mine1,2

Zone Drill Hole

From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Estimated True Width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq Main RR24-2017-W1

1014.5 1019 4.5 4 1.77 2.30 1.80 RR24-2018

981.5 986 4.5 4 5.97 4.87 6.03 Including 984.5 986 1.5 1 13.80 10.80 13.93 RR24-2019

827 837 10.1 8 2.20 3.39 2.24 RR24-2020-W1

949.5 957 7.5 6 3.65 4.32 3.70 Including 952.5 954 1.5 1 11.60 13.70 11.77 RR24-2021

912 919 6.5 5 2.03 1.54 2.05 RR24-2021-W1

927.5 934 6.0 5 1.92 2.00 1.94 RR25-2051A

977 983 6.0 5 2.17 3.88 2.22 RR25-2063B

798 803 4.5 4 2.43 3.40 2.47 RR25-2065

936.5 941 4.5 4 1.72 1.40 1.74 RR25-2066A

801.5 812 10.5 8 6.88 5.08 6.94 Including 803 804 1.3 1 37.90 6.40 37.98 RR25-2066-W1

777 786 9.0 7 3.66 3.37 3.70

793.5 800 6.0 5 2.10 4.08 2.15

804 810 6.0 5 6.31 3.05 6.35 Including 808.5 810 1.5 1 17.90 2.40 17.93 RR25-2068A

929 934 4.5 4 2.69 NA NA RR25-2069-W2

964 967 3.0 2 2.83 NA NA RR25-2070B

875 880 4.5 4 2.34 11.90 2.48 RR25-2070-W1

855.5 862 6.0 5 4.71 NA NA

882.5 887 4.5 4 2.61 NA NA RR25-2071

862.5 867 4.5 4 2.51 NA NA Main East RR24-2026

885.5 892 6.0 5 1.95 3.08 1.99 RR25-2055

879.8 883 3.2 2 11.33 158.00 13.25 Including 879.8 881 0.8 0.6 43.50 158.00 45.42 RR25-2055-W1

872 878 6.0 5 3.23 2.62 3.26

885.0 891.5 6.5 5 9.05 14.83 9.23 Including 890 892 1.5 1 36.30 62.00 37.05 RR25-2067-W1

836.7 843 6.0 5 2.09 NA NA Including 836.7 838 1.5 1 7.03 NA NA



















Zone Drill Hole

From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Estimated True Width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq Zone 17 RR24-2031

971 983 12.0 9 2.22 5.45 2.29 RR25-2054A

1008 1011 3.0 2 3.04 15.60 3.23 RR25-2059B

996 1001 4.5 4 5.74 5.97 5.81 Including 996 998 1.5 1 14.10 12.40 14.25

1006.5 1011 4.5 4 2.97 2.13 3.00 Intrepid RRUG24-0013

195 198 3.0 2 2.85 1.30 2.87 RR25-2057

711.5 719 7.5 6 4.10 1.60 4.12 Including 711.5 713 1.5 1 17.90 4.10 17.95

1Nottable drilling intervals are defined by 3-metre-long composites with average grade above 1.70 g/t gold. Rainy River underground Mineral Reserves cut-off grade is 1.68 g/t AuEq, minimum mining width is 2.4 metres. 2Indicative gold equivalent (AuEq) grades are included for context, estimated using price assumptions of US$1,980 per ounce of gold and US$24.00 per ounce of silver.

Table 4: All New Exploration Drilling Location and Orientation at New Afton

Drill Hole Azimuth Dip Length (m) UTM Easting (m) UTM Northing (m) Elevation (m) EA24-524B 324 -74 567 675,760 5,615,017 -38 EA24-527 360 -68 708 675,761 5,615,018 -39 EA24-529B 295 -79 1130 675,767 5,615,018 -38 EA24-533 246 -77 646 675,760 5,615,015 -38 EA24-537 339 -57 491 675,767 5,615,020 -38 EA24-538 356 -57 566 675,768 5,615,020 -38 EA24-539 300 -58 587 675,759 5,615,016 -38 EA24-543 235 -73 1094 675,760 5,615,014 -38 EA24-545 322 -80 903 675,767 5,615,019 -38 EA24-546 302 -70 683 675,760 5,615,017 -38 EA25-547B 206 -77 887 675,768 5,615,018 -34 EA25-550 150 -75 851 675,761 5,615,016 -38 EA25-552 261 -80 1133 675,760 5,615,015 -38 EA25-558 13 -62 1025 675,761 5,615,016 -36 EA25-559 117 -59 449 675,413 5,614,947 -436 EA25-560 102 -39 556 675,434 5,615,046 -423 EA25-561 115 -40 299 675,414 5,614,947 -436 EA25-562 116 -51 341 675,413 5,614,947 -436 EA25-563 133 -47 476 675,413 5,614,947 -434 EA25-564 115 -17 251 675,490 5,615,067 -420 EA25-565 319 -78 1099 675,767 5,615,018 -38 EA25-566 110 -61 626 675,431 5,615,047 -422 EA25-567 114 -72 680 675,431 5,615,047 -422 EA25-568 282 -79 1283 675,759 5,615,016 -38 EA25-570 135 -21 282 675,491 5,615,066 -421 EA25-571 136 -55 537 675,491 5,615,066 -422 EA25-572 88 -62 384 675,485 5,615,097 -421 EA25-572B 91 -62 743 675,485 5,615,097 -421 EA25-573 80 -26 1209 674,848 5,614,954 -494 EA25-574 342 -63 936 675,768 5,615,018 -38 EA25-575 138 -43 284 675,491 5,615,065 -424 EA25-576 138 -43 284 675,491 5,615,065 -424













Drill Hole Azimuth Dip Length (m) UTM Easting (m) UTM Northing (m) Elevation (m) EA25-576B 83 -63 717 675,431 5,615,047 -422 EA25-577 137 -2 245 675,491 5,615,066 -420 EA25-578 98 -16 275 675,492 5,615,068 -421 EA25-585 90 -1 248 675,489 5,615,069 -420 AF24-596 4 -67 1724 676,229 5,614,877 690 AF24-596E 8 -61 1578 676,229 5,614,877 690

Table 5: All New Exploration Drilling Location and Orientation at Rainy River

Drill Hole Azimuth Dip Length (m) UTM Easting (m) UTM Northing (m) Elevation (m) RC24-0054 35.0 69.0 119.0 423,925 5,410,249 364 RC24-0055 45.0 65.0 113.0 423,944 5,410,260 363 RC24-0060 34.0 69.0 139.0 424,071 5,410,324 363 RC24-0061 34.0 67.0 151.0 424,072 5,410,359 363 RC24-0064 47.0 75.0 133.0 424,164 5,410,266 357 RC24-0066 40.0 72.0 135.0 424,204 5,410,347 357 RC24-0067 40.0 58.0 125.0 424,212 5,410,356 357 RC24-0068 40.0 65.0 145.0 424,319 5,410,094 360 RC24-0078 40.0 60.0 111.0 424,266 5,410,305 357 RC24-0070 40.0 60.0 111.0 424,238 5,410,339 358 RC25-0082 40.0 64.0 195.0 424,263 5,409,915 357 RC25-0083 35.0 60.0 211.0 424,255 5,409,866 356 RC25-0084 40.0 65.0 201.0 424,405 5,409,811 351 RC25-0085 40.0 60.0 127.0 424,496 5,409,849 350 RC25-0086 35.0 57.0 121.0 424,487 5,409,892 350 RC25-0087 40.0 61.0 139.0 424,225 5,410,069 365 RC25-0088 20.0 52.0 151.0 424,435 5,409,878 350 RC25-0089 40.0 64.0 131.0 424,477 5,409,875 350 RC25-0090 40.0 60.0 151.0 424,444 5,409,876 350 RC25-0092 43.0 54.0 131.0 424,537 5,409,810 350 RC25-0093 40.0 57.0 159.0 424,260 5,409,933 357 RC25-0094 40.0 63.0 139.0 424,153 5,410,107 369 RC25-0095 50.0 64.0 211.0 424,252 5,409,861 356 RC25-0096 40.0 76.0 131.0 424,281 5,410,122 363 RC25-0097 40.0 62.0 141.0 424,486 5,409,816 349 RC25-0098 40.0 50.0 131.0 424,507 5,409,857 350 RC25-0099 45.0 50.0 191.0 424,088 5,410,355 363 RC25-0100 37.0 52.0 191.0 424,150 5,410,187 367 RC25-0104 24.0 57.0 171.0 424,143 5,410,272 358 RC25-0105 46.0 63.0 171.0 424,193 5,410,266 356 RC25-0106 35.0 60.0 141.0 424,274 5,410,128 364 RC25-0107 37.5 63.5 191.0 424,397 5,409,853 351 RC25-0108 40.0 63.0 165.0 424,461 5,409,841 350 RC25-0109 24.0 65.0 109.0 424,526 5,409,801 350













Drill Hole Azimuth Dip Length (m) UTM Easting (m) UTM Northing (m) Elevation (m) RC25-0110 24.0 57.0 171.0 424,401 5,409,867 351 RC25-0111 44.0 79.0 141.0 424,298 5,410,073 361 RC25-0112 38.0 80.0 161.0 424,310 5,410,101 361 RC25-0113 42.0 80.0 127.0 424,229 5,409,949 356 RC25-0114 20.0 70.0 115.0 424,224 5,409,954 356 RC25-0115 29.0 65.0 121.0 424,273 5,409,998 356 RC25-0116 10.0 55.0 171.0 424,707 5,409,559 348 RC25-0117 5.0 63.0 171.0 424,676 5,409,581 348 RC25-0118 5.0 65.0 171.0 424,636 5,409,603 349 RC25-0119 0.0 53.0 143.0 424,607 5,409,623 349 RC25-0120 17.0 50.0 139.0 424,623 5,409,613 349 RC25-0121 40.0 60.0 191.0 424,457 5,409,783 349 RC25-0122 33.0 71.5 201.0 424,455 5,409,780 349 RC25-0123 25.0 48.0 141.0 424,540 5,409,812 350 RC25-0124 40.0 62.0 155.0 424,499 5,409,769 349 RC25-0125 40.0 66.0 121.0 424,575 5,409,781 350 RC25-0126 40.0 61.0 137.0 424,532 5,409,780 349 RC25-0127 40.0 70.0 191.0 424,479 5,409,773 349 RC25-0128 21.0 66.0 151.0 424,347 5,409,921 357 RC25-0129 6.0 51.0 161.0 424,395 5,409,858 351 RC25-0130 15.0 66.0 181.0 424,460 5,409,795 349 RC25-0131 36.0 47.0 131.0 424,554 5,409,790 350 RC25-0132 7.0 63.0 161.0 424,462 5,409,815 349 RC25-0134 12.0 54.0 125.0 424,106 5,410,502 359 RC25-0138 11.0 72.5 145.0 424,115 5,410,483 359 RC25-0141 40.0 50.0 145.0 424,288 5,409,937 357 RC25-0145 351.0 61.0 101.0 424,198 5,410,344 357 RR25-2035 40.0 59.0 242.0 424,060 5,410,361 363 RR25-2036 41.0 60.0 234.0 424,100 5,410,326 363 RR25-2037 30.0 75.0 170.0 423,994 5,410,225 367 RR25-2038 40.0 73.0 104.0 424,001 5,410,254 365 RR25-2039 40.0 65.0 269.0 424,090 5,410,104 364 RR25-2040 33.0 70.0 261.0 424,119 5,410,071 359 RR25-2041 35.0 64.0 302.0 424,111 5,410,018 368













Drill Hole Azimuth Dip Length (m) UTM Easting (m) UTM Northing (m) Elevation (m) RR25-2042 40.0 62.0 267.0 424,140 5,409,995 355 RR25-2043 40.0 55.0 260.0 424,149 5,410,000 368 RR25-2044 20.0 60.0 242.0 424,349 5,409,809 351 RR25-2045 44.0 50.5 255.0 424,350 5,409,811 349 RR25-2046 42.0 60.0 251.0 424,371 5,409,796 349 RR25-2047 20.0 60.0 311.0 424,325 5,409,734 349 RR25-2048 30.0 61.0 296.0 424,359 5,409,752 350 RR25-2049 40.0 59.0 311.0 424,286 5,409,777 356 RR25-2050 30.0 53.0 284.0 424,279 5,409,789 355 RR24-2017D 29.0 83.0 1100.0 424,881 5,408,981 347 RR24-2017-W1 30.0 81.0 1046.0 424,881 5,408,981 347 RR24-2018 4.0 81.0 1134.5 425,053 5,408,839 347 RR24-2019 4.0 81.0 1034.0 424,880 5,408,982 347 RR24-2019-W1 4.5 79.0 1043.0 424,880 5,408,982 347 RR24-2019-W2 4.0 81.0 1031.0 424,880 5,408,982 347 RR24-2020B 17.0 78.0 1115.0 425,054 5,408,841 349 RR24-2020-W1 17.0 75.0 1077.0 425,054 5,408,841 349 RR24-2021 358.0 77.5 1097.0 425,054 5,408,842 351 RR24-2021-W1 359.0 76.0 1067.0 425,054 5,408,842 351 RR24-2021-W2 357.5 76.5 1061.0 425,054 5,408,842 351 RR24-2022 17.0 61.0 614.0 427,345 5,409,429 379 RR24-2023 16.0 68.0 611.0 427,343 5,409,427 386 RR24-2024 8.0 74.5 611.0 427,345 5,409,428 381 RR24-2025 12.0 70.5 596.0 427,345 5,409,429 379 RR24-2026 355.0 81.0 1010.0 425,566 5,408,961 352 RR24-2026-W1 354.5 80.0 981.0 425,566 5,408,961 352 RR24-2027 352.0 78.0 722.0 427,344 5,409,411 378 RR24-2028 5.0 66.5 590.0 424,606 5,409,348 350 RR24-2029 352.0 80.0 1078.5 425,054 5,408,841 347 RR24-2030A 20.5 73.0 602.0 424,606 5,409,347 348 RR24-2031 336.0 78.5 1034.0 425,995 5,408,892 349 RR24-2032 356.0 69.0 599.0 424,545 5,409,348 348 RR24-2033 337.0 76.0 1037.0 425,996 5,408,891 352













Drill Hole Azimuth Dip Length (m) UTM Easting (m) UTM Northing (m) Elevation (m) RR24-2034 12.0 76.0 635.0 424,546 5,409,348 348 RR25-2051A 353.0 81.0 1100.0 425,007 5,408,875 346 RR25-2052 348.0 72.5 830.0 427,017 5,409,191 368 RR25-2053 345.0 80.0 1056.0 425,006 5,408,877 351 RR25-2054A 355.0 81.0 1086.0 425,852 5,408,843 348 RR25-2055 351.0 78.0 993.0 425,524 5,408,905 348 RR25-2055-W1 352.0 75.0 968.0 425,524 5,408,905 348 RR25-2056 1.0 74.0 792.0 427,072 5,409,216 367 RR25-2057 4.0 72.0 810.0 427,072 5,409,216 367 RR25-2059B 350.0 83.0 1104.0 425,849 5,408,843 348 RR25-2060 354.0 72.5 903.0 425,576 5,408,963 348 RR25-2061 347.0 65.0 710.0 427,249 5,409,273 375 RR25-2063B 353.0 77.0 900.0 425,223 5,408,948 349 RR25-2063-W1 354.0 74.0 905.0 425,223 5,408,948 349 RR25-2064 7.0 74.5 911.0 425,575 5,408,963 349 RR25-2065 21.0 78.0 1020.0 425,054 5,408,842 347 RR25-2066A 343.0 73.0 899.0 425,224 5,408,949 349 RR25-2066-W1 344.0 71.0 882.0 425,224 5,408,949 349 RR25-2067 9.0 76.0 965.0 425,525 5,408,905 348 RR25-2067-W1 11.0 74.0 938.7 425,525 5,408,905 348 RR25-2068A 21.0 78.0 1040.0 425,054 5,408,842 351 RR25-2069 25.0 75.0 1031.0 425,056 5,408,843 351 RR25-2069-W2 28.0 75.0 1012.0 425,056 5,408,843 351 RR25-2070B 21.0 76.0 950.0 425,009 5,408,878 347 RR25-2070-W1 23.0 76.0 995.0 425,009 5,408,878 347 RR25-2071 7.0 75.5 921.0 425,223 5,408,950 349 RRUG24-0012 142.0 16.0 185.0 427,072 5,409,775 40 RRUG24-0013 150.0 23.0 205.5 427,071 5,409,775 40 RRUG24-0014 156.0 28.0 220.0 427,071 5,409,775 40 RRUG24-0015 157.0 18.0 180.0 427,071 5,409,775 40 RRUG24-0016 165.0 25.0 205.0 427,071 5,409,774 40 RRUG24-0017 150.0 14.0 150.0 426,851 5,409,668 4 RRUG24-0018 151.0 32.0 215.0 426,851 5,409,668 3 RRUG24-0019 164.0 35.0 225.0 426,850 5,409,668 3













Drill Hole Azimuth Dip Length (m) UTM Easting (m) UTM Northing (m) Elevation (m) RRUG24-0020 174.0 31.0 205.0 426,850 5,409,668 3 RRUG24-0021 175.0 5.0 130.0 426,850 5,409,668 4 RRUG24-0022 184.0 33.0 230.0 426,849 5,409,668 3 RRUG24-0023 187.0 24.0 185.0 426,849 5,409,668 4

