Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announces New and Renewed Utility Contracts and Associated Recurring Revenue Through Al Shola Gas Subsidiary

Dublin, Ireland, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green PLC ("Fusion Fuel" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HTOO), a provider of integrated energy solutions, announced that its subsidiary, Al Shola Al Modea Distribution LLC ("Al Shola Gas" or "ASG"), has signed two significant liquefied petroleum gas ("LPG") utility engineering and supply contracts for new residential developments in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and renewed a number of similar contracts.

Under the two contracts, which were signed in August and early September 2025, ASG will provide for the installation and connection of central gas supply systems for a total of 1,244 residential units. These services are expected to generate a combination of initial one-time project revenue totalling approximately AED 680,000 (approximately $185,000), and recurring annual revenue from the supply and billing of LPG totalling approximately AED 650,000 (approximately $177,000).

Including these contracts, ASG's aggregate LPG engineering revenues are expected to exceed $6.7 million in 2025. Associated bulk LPG supply contracts are expected to generate approximately $1.77 million in annual recurring revenue.

In addition to these new contracts, ASG has renewed a number of engineering and LPG supply contracts in recent weeks, which are expected to bolster its recurring revenue stream. Collectively, the renewed contracts are expected to generate approximately AED 810,000 (approximately $217,000) in continued annual recurring revenue, supporting the Company's ongoing growth and enhanced stability of future earnings. Furthermore, ASG has signed a Letter of Intent (the "Letter of Intent") for an additional engineering project, subject to final contract approval, which is anticipated within the near future.

"These recent project wins further demonstrate the strength of our operational execution and the rising demand in our region," said John-Paul Backwell, CEO of Fusion Fuel. "We're expanding our presence throughout the United Arab Emirates, securing reliable, recurring revenue, and establishing ASG as a leading player in the utility services market. Meanwhile, Fusion Fuel continues to develop several exciting projects, partnerships, and innovative initiatives across both renewable and conventional energy sectors. Together, we are building a diversified, high-growth energy platform aimed at delivering long-term value for our shareholders."

About Fusion Fuel Green PLC

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) provides integrated energy engineering, distribution, and green hydrogen solutions through its Al?Shola Gas and BrightHy Solutions platforms. With operations spanning LPG supply to hydrogen solutions, the Company supports decarbonization across industrial, residential, and commercial sectors. The Company is headquartered in Ireland with operations in Europe and the Middle East.

