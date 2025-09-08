Associação Dakila Pesquisas: Dakila Pesquisas announces the discovery of the "eighth musical note," called kall

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 08, 2025by the organization's president, Urandir Fernandes de Oliveira, alongside conductor and guitarist Robson Miguel. The finding is the result of decades of multidisciplinary studies combining archaeological expeditions, field observations, and musical practices.

According to Urandir, the first contact with the note occurred in 1992, when researchers were searching for ruins in the region of Nova Brasil do Sul (RO). "We found a stone with thousands of inscriptions, one of them being the kall. Since then, we have identified the same symbol in other Brazilian cities," he revealed.

The kall, according to researchers, is a stabilizing and universal resonance, perceived when sound surpasses the repetition of the seven conventional notes and blends with natural harmonics. "It is a vibration that nature has already shown us, and one that resonates not only with people, but also with animals and plants," Urandir stressed.

He states that ancient peoples already knew of the kall, using it in songs and rituals. "The kall has a unique vibratory frequency, capable of positively influencing the thymus and bringing peace, clarity, and health. It is the opposite of today's low-frequency music, which promotes apathy and destructive behaviors", explained the president of Dakila.

Conductor Robson Miguel emphasized that the new note cannot be explained solely with mathematical calculations. "It's no use counting vibrations. The kall exists on an extremely sensitive plane, linked to human feeling. It is hidden within harmonic sounds," he explained. He added that this perception helps understand why instruments need to be "tempered" and why certain tunings sound more harmonious.

Robson also criticized the standardization of musical tuning at 440 Hz, adopted in 1939. "That adjustment detuned the world and threw human beings out of harmony with the sublime," he stated. In his performances, he uses the 432 Hz tuning, considered aligned with the Earth's natural frequency (7.83 Hz, known as the Schumann Resonance) and with the harmonics of the kall. "Our DNA moves through vibrations. And deep inside, it still holds the sound of the kall, dormant due to the negative excesses of the modern world," he added.

Looking ahead, Dakila and Robson plan public performances, educational materials, and the creation of youth choirs and orchestras with repertoires designed to highlight the kall.

Another highlight was the presentation of the Bible of Zurik, considered the most faithful and complete translation of the Scriptures. According to Urandir, it can "reveal new insights about human origin, spirituality, and the kall itself."

