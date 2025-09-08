FTI Consulting, Inc.: FTI Consulting Appoints Shaun Rangappa, MD, MSHA, as Chief Clinical Executive and Senior Managing Director in Healthcare Business Transformation Practice

WASHINGTON, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Shaun Rangappa, MD, MSHA, as a Senior Managing Director in the Healthcare Business Transformation practice within the firm's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.

A graduate of the University of Virginia School of Medicine, Dr. Rangappa brings over 30 years of experience in healthcare, spanning clinical practice, clinical process evaluation and performance improvement, technology enablement, governance, leadership and change management.

Dr. Rangappa, who is based in Washington, D.C., will also serve as Chief Clinical Executive within the Healthcare Business Transformation practice, supporting the firm's healthcare industry offerings across Physician Ambulatory Services, Digital Health, Revenue Cycle Management, Clinical Operations, Workforce Management and more.

In his role, Dr. Rangappa will advise healthcare clients on strategy, operations, transformation and workforce challenges, helping them navigate ongoing disruption in the healthcare landscape.

"Our healthcare clients are facing mounting pressures, from financial and operational strain to leadership turnover and physician burnout," said Brian Flynn, Leader of the Healthcare Business Transformation practice at FTI Consulting. "Shaun's perspective as a trusted clinician advisor offers a rare and valuable lens to our growing healthcare work, and we are thrilled to add his talents to our expanding team as we support clients through their most complex transformations."

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Dr. Rangappa spent 20 years in Deloitte Consulting's Life Sciences and Healthcare practice, where he helped lead numerous large-scale transformations across commercial and federal clients.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Rangappa said, "FTI Consulting has built a world-class team in healthcare, with a reputation for delivering agile and evidence-based solutions. The firm's expertise in guiding clients through disruption and transformation is exceptional. I am excited to join a team that is truly dedicated to making a significant impact."

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 7,900 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of June 30, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at https://www.fticonsulting.com.

