Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.09.2025 14:18 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Etiya Recognized in 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations

ISTANBUL, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Etiya, a leading software company providing CX focused AI-driven BSS solutions, today announced its recognition as a Niche Player in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations. We believe that this recognition highlights Etiya's commitment to enabling intelligent, agile, and personalized operations for Communications Service Providers (CSPs).

According to Gartner, "This Magic Quadrant helps communications service providers identify and evaluate AI vendors for their customer and business operations. It will guide CSP CIOs and technology leaders toward the right AI vendor choices in a rapidly evolving market."

Etiya was positioned for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Etiya is driven by a robust AI-powered BSS portfolio integrating Agentic AI, digital twins, workflow automation, and real-time personalization.

"We feel that this recognition marks a defining moment in our global journey. To us, it affirms that our AI-native architecture, built to empower next-gen telcos, is now evaluated alongside the industry's most transformative technologies," said Aslan Dogan, Founding Partner & CEO. "In our opinion, being named in the Magic Quadrant is not just validation, it's a statement of intent. We believe we're shaping the AI-powered evolution of CX in telecom, not by following trends, but by defining what comes next."

Etiya's AI capabilities are deployed across CSP domains such as churn prediction, dynamic pricing, cross-sell optimization, and AI-powered customer support, delivering measurable impact through automation and intelligence.

For more information about Etiya's solutions, visit www.etiya.com.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations, By Pulkit Pandey, Amresh Nandan, Will Rice, Mounish Rai, 26 August 2025

*Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Etiya

Etiya, a leading software company founded in 2004, boasts over 1600 employees across 3 continents and 7 countries. Etiya provides innovative products focused on agility and flexibility through microservices-based architecture and DevOps methodology. Specializing in customer experience-centric and AI-driven digital transformation, Etiya's offerings span various sectors globally, including telecom, automotive, finance, and retail. Etiya prides itself on delivering rapid digital readiness and product delivery for its customers.

Exceed, Every Day.

www.etiya.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/etiya-recognized-in-2025-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-ai-in-csp-customer-and-business-operations-302549081.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.