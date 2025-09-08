ADGM is the MENA Region's Largest IFC with 11,128 Active Licences at the end of H1 2025

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADGM, the international financial centre (IFC) of Abu Dhabi, reinforced its position as the region's largest and fastest-growing financial hub during the first half of 2025, with more than 11,000 active licences and a 42% jump in assets under management.

ADGM also emerged as the region's largest IFC by the market capitalisation of its registered entities listed on a stock exchange, underscoring the centre's efforts to reinforce the financial sector's contribution to Abu Dhabi's non-oil economy, which grew to 9.1% in Q1 2025.

H1 was also defined by transformative deals and partnerships between some of Abu Dhabi's most influential institutions and ADGM-based entities, highlighting the centre's role in enabling global businesses to invest and build strategic local and regional partnerships.

Commenting on the centre's ongoing strong performance, H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said, "As we approach a decade of operations, ADGM's sustained commitment to excellence is strongly reflected not just in its growth numbers, but also in the rising global confidence in Abu Dhabi's role as a financial powerhouse and the "Capital of Capital". Record numbers can only be achieved through the depth of our global, regional, and local strategic partnerships and the clarity of our vision."

The total number of operational entities within ADGM, which represents financial and non-financial firms, grew to 2,972 during H1, marking a 42% year-on-year growth. These include 308 financial firms and 2,664 non-financial.

ADGM registered 1,869 new licences, the highest number of licences issued during a six-month period since ADGM's establishment. This represents a 47% growth in new licences compared to a year earlier and brings the total number of active licences in ADGM to 11,128.

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority issued a total of 52 In-Principle Approvals (IPAs) for financial services firms, up 27% year-on-year, while 45 new Financial Services Permissions (FSPs) were granted, a 45% increase.

Strong global and regional presence of top global firms includes Kimmeridge, Fortress, Circle, Oryx Global Partners, GMB Limited,Partners Group, Carta, Bitcoin Suisse, Tradition, Bitgrit, Harrison Street, Stacks Asia DLT Foundation, Hidden Roads, Polen Capital, Arcapita, Seviora, Aquila Group, Skadden, PATRIZIA, NewVest, Investindustrial and Digital Climate Middle East (DCME).

At the end of June 2025, the number of registered fund and asset managers based out of ADGM reached 154, while the total number of funds increased to 209.

Fortress Investment Group established an office in ADGM and entered into a USD 1 billion global credit and real estate co-investment partnership with Mubadala.

US-based asset manager Kimmeridge inaugurated its ADGM and signed a MoU with Mubadala Energy to co-develop natural gas and LNG ventures, establishing a transatlantic energy corridor through ADGM.

IHC, BlackRock, and ADGM-based Lunate launched a USD 1 billion+ AI-native reinsurance platform from within ADGM. With ambitions to manage more than USD 10 billion in liabilities, the venture positions ADGM as a nucleus for AI-driven global financial solutions.

Mubadala and Alpha Dhabi scaled their ADGM-based private credit joint venture to USD 2.5 billion.

ADGM is now the region's largest international financial centre by the market capitalisation of its registered entities. The total value of ADGM-based firms listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has surpassed AED 500 billion by the end of H1 2025

ADGM representatives participated in the CityWeek 2025 conference in London, where they engaged with global financial leaders on regulatory collaboration, sustainable finance, ongoing initiatives within AI, as well as capital markets innovation.

Additionally, ADGM participated in a wider Abu Dhabi delegation on a series of roadshows to China and Japan to highlight the benefits of setting up in Abu Dhabi and to engage with leading institutions across private banking, wealth management, and family offices.

The increasing number of work permits issued by ADGM, brought its workforce on Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island to 35,964 professionals at the end of H1 2025.

The Financial Services Authority concluded four new MoUs with regulatory counterparts in Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Hong Kong and Sweden, and issued new guidance on sanctions compliance, cybercrime prevention and cybersecurity. Additionally, key legislative enhancements were introduced in H1 2025 to align ADGM's frameworks with international best practices in cyber risk, Basel Core Principles and fund regime reporting.

ADGM's Registration Authority (RA) introduced several key enhancements, such as the launch of AccessRP, a digital tool designed to streamline property interest verification, and the introduction of Commercial Permits Regulations, offering greater operational flexibility for non-financial businesses. In line with ADGM's ease-of-doing-business agenda, the RA also rolled out updated and reduced Fees Rules, further simplifying and lowering the cost of market entry.

The RA signed a strategic MoU with the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) to promote collaboration and mutual recognition of Operating Digital Platforms (ODPs).

Supervisory activity significantly increased, with the RA conducting 223% more supervision assessments compared to H1 2024, underscoring its commitment to maintaining high governance standards.

The International Bar Association (IBA) announced that ADGM Courts will host its flagship IBA Arbitration Day in Abu Dhabi in January 2026, choosing ADGM as the venue to gather renowned arbitration, legal and relevant industry experts from around the world.

