Bybit and Byreal Celebrate bbSOL's First Anniversary with Puzzle Hunt, Liquidity Rewards, and Enhanced DeFi Integration

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to celebrate the first anniversary of bbSOL , marking a significant milestone for the world's first exchange-backed liquid staking token (LST) on the Solana blockchain and its remarkable growth within the ecosystem. Rewarding the bbSOL community, an exclusive multi-tiered rewards extravaganza across Bybit and Byreal starts today.

The month-long campaign, starting now until October 5, 2025, features over 200,000 USDT in prizes and celebrates bbSOL's achievement of reaching $400 million in total value locked (TVL) with 2 million SOL staked. With over 80,000 holders-and counting, bbSOL has become the gateway to the Bybit and Solana ecosystems with over 10 DeFi and CeFi integrations, securing its position among the top 10 projects on Solana.

From the Bybit Puzzle Hunt to a Byreal incentive pool, participants can engage with bbSOL's unique features while competing for substantial prizes.

Highlights

Bybit Puzzle Hunt - Users can grab a share of the 200,000 USDT prize pool by completing simple tasks to collect puzzle pieces

bbSOL, memeified - From now until September 12, 2025, social media users can tag @Bybit_Web3 and @byreal_io with the magic hashtag bbSOL1Year to submit their own meme; the top 10 contestants will earn airdrop rewards valued at $50

Byreal exclusive: bbSOL Incentive Pool - at least 2 bbSOL are distributed daily across liquidity providers, as a limited-time reward

Launched in September 2024, bbSOL represents a breakthrough in liquid staking on Solana, allowing SOL holders to earn staking rewards while maintaining full trading flexibility. The token consistently trades at a premium to SOL, underlining its enhanced utility and value proposition within the Solana ecosystem.

Designed for versatility, bbSOL's innovative approach eliminates the traditional trade-off between earning staking rewards and maintaining liquidity, offering holders the best of both worlds. Its exceptional growth trajectory, validating market demand for sophisticated exchange-backed liquid staking solutions.

In addition to access to Solana's expanding DeFi landscape, bbSOL holders benefit from seamless integration across Bybit's Unified Trading Account (UTA), enabling spot , futures, options, lending, and earn activities without requiring token sales. Byreal users can also swap SOL for bbSOL within seconds.

Terms and conditions apply. To learn more, users main visit: Celebrating the 1st Birthday of bbSOL - Discover All Perks

