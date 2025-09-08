Anzeige
Montag, 08.09.2025
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
PR Newswire
08.09.2025 14:24 Uhr
Bybit and Byreal Celebrate bbSOL's First Anniversary with Puzzle Hunt, Liquidity Rewards, and Enhanced DeFi Integration

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to celebrate the first anniversary of bbSOL, marking a significant milestone for the world's first exchange-backed liquid staking token (LST) on the Solana blockchain and its remarkable growth within the ecosystem. Rewarding the bbSOL community, an exclusive multi-tiered rewards extravaganza across Bybit and Byreal starts today.

Bybit Logo

The month-long campaign, starting now until October 5, 2025, features over 200,000 USDT in prizes and celebrates bbSOL's achievement of reaching $400 million in total value locked (TVL) with 2 million SOL staked. With over 80,000 holders-and counting, bbSOL has become the gateway to the Bybit and Solana ecosystems with over 10 DeFi and CeFi integrations, securing its position among the top 10 projects on Solana.

From the Bybit Puzzle Hunt to a Byreal incentive pool, participants can engage with bbSOL's unique features while competing for substantial prizes.

Highlights

  • Bybit Puzzle Hunt - Users can grab a share of the 200,000 USDT prize pool by completing simple tasks to collect puzzle pieces
  • bbSOL, memeified - From now until September 12, 2025, social media users can tag @Bybit_Web3 and @byreal_io with the magic hashtag bbSOL1Year to submit their own meme; the top 10 contestants will earn airdrop rewards valued at $50
  • Byreal exclusive: bbSOL Incentive Pool - at least 2 bbSOL are distributed daily across liquidity providers, as a limited-time reward

Launched in September 2024, bbSOL represents a breakthrough in liquid staking on Solana, allowing SOL holders to earn staking rewards while maintaining full trading flexibility. The token consistently trades at a premium to SOL, underlining its enhanced utility and value proposition within the Solana ecosystem.

Designed for versatility, bbSOL's innovative approach eliminates the traditional trade-off between earning staking rewards and maintaining liquidity, offering holders the best of both worlds. Its exceptional growth trajectory, validating market demand for sophisticated exchange-backed liquid staking solutions.

In addition to access to Solana's expanding DeFi landscape, bbSOL holders benefit from seamless integration across Bybit's Unified Trading Account (UTA), enabling spot, futures, options, lending, and earn activities without requiring token sales. Byreal users can also swap SOL for bbSOL within seconds.

Terms and conditions apply. To learn more, users main visit:Celebrating the 1st Birthday of bbSOL - Discover All Perks

Bybit / TheCryptoArk / IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-and-byreal-celebrate-bbsols-first-anniversary-with-puzzle-hunt-liquidity-rewards-and-enhanced-defi-integration-302549089.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
