CS Diagnostics Corp. Submits Patent Application For CS-Protect Hydrogel in the US Market

CHEYENNE, WYOMING / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / CS Diagnostics Corp. (OTCQB:CSDX) is delighted to announce the submission of its CS-Protect Hydrogel patenting process application as a supporting milestone for its application at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company has partnered with Paul & Albrecht Patentanwälte PartG mbB, a renowned German intellectual property law firm founded in 1977.

Paul & Albrecht Patentanwälte https://paul-albrecht.com/en/ is recognized for its long-standing expertise in patents, trademarks, and design protection. Serving clients across Germany, Europe, the USA, and Asia, the firm delivers innovative, reliable, and cost-effective IP strategies for global corporations.

CS-Protect Hydrogel is an organ spacer medical device that requires registration or approval from the respective governmental authorities, in particular the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the USA. CS-Protect Hydrogelis more versatile and can also be used in other pathologies, and is an advanced technology from molecular structure, chemical physical properties and medical applications.

Thomas Fahrhoefer, President of the Board at CS Diagnostics Corp., added:

"This collaboration underscores our commitment to excellence, both in science and in governance. By working with a firm of Paul & Albrecht's reputation, we are ensuring that our innovations are protected to the highest international standards, thereby supporting sustainable growth and shareholder value."

Mohammad EsSayed, Vice President of the Board at CS Diagnostics Corp., commented:

"This step marks an important milestone for CS Diagnostics Corp as we bring our innovative hydrogel technology closer to global recognition. With Paul & Albrecht's legal expertise, we are confident that our intellectual property is protected to the highest international standards."

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.

Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein because of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.

