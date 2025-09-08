Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858560 | ISIN: US5324571083 | Ticker-Symbol: LLY
Xetra
08.09.25 | 15:32
619,40 Euro
-0,42 % -2,60
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
614,20614,8015:51
615,20615,6015:50
ACCESS Newswire
08.09.2025 14:38 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Remedium Bio, Inc.: Remedium Bio Announces Strategic Collaboration With Lilly to Develop Gene Therapies for Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes

· Research focused on long-acting therapeutics based on Remedium's proprietary Prometheus platform

· Multiple targets for the treatment of Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Remedium Bio, Inc. (Remedium) a pioneering genetic medicine company, today announced a multi-target research and development collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly") to advance gene therapies for Type 2 diabetes and obesity using Remedium's Prometheus dose-adjustable gene therapy platform.

Remedium Bio

Remedium Bio
Remedium Bio Logo

This strategic collaboration will leverage Lilly's deep expertise in metabolic diseases and Remedium's proprietary subcutaneously administered gene delivery system to develop and commercialize one-time treatments designed to offer tunable control of therapeutic protein expression with multi-year efficacy.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Lilly, a global leader in metabolic disease therapeutics, to bring durable, tunable therapies to patients living with Type 2 diabetes and obesity," said Frank Luppino, CEO of Remedium Bio. "This collaboration validates the potential of the Prometheus platform to transform the patient experience and expands its reach to one of the world's largest therapeutic markets."

Under the terms of the agreement, Remedium Bio will receive an upfront payment, equity investment, and potential development and commercialization milestone payments. Remedium is also eligible to receive tiered royalties on worldwide net sales of any resulting products.

About Remedium

Remedium is a biotechnology company developing treatments for large unmet clinical needs. To enable this, we developed a revolutionary gene therapy platform, which enables safe, effective, and durable delivery of therapeutic genes while allowing for simple post-treatment dose adjustment. The Prometheus platform enables replacement of a broad range of subcutaneously administered protein treatments with a single injection, adjustable dose gene therapy at a fraction of the current protein-based therapeutic treatment cost. Remedium's pipeline includes several disease modifying treatments with unprecedented efficacy in the fields of endocrinology (weight loss and type 2 diabetes), immunology, neurology, and musculoskeletal diseases.

Remedium is based in Lilly Gateway Labs, Boston, which is part of the Lilly Catalyze360 model, a comprehensive approach to empower early-stage biotech startups across all therapeutic areas by providing access to funding as well as world-class lab space and drug development talent and resources through its three pillars: Lilly Ventures, Lilly Gateway Labs®, and Lilly ExploR&D.

Media Contact for Remedium Bio:

Investor Relations Department:
Info@remedium-bio.com
+1 (617) 663 8191

Contact Information

Frank Luppino
President and CEO
fluppino@remedium-bio.com
+1 (617) 663 8191

.

SOURCE: Remedium Bio, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/remedium-bio-announces-strategic-collaboration-with-lilly-to-develop-gene-therapies-f-1068215

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.