Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: STU) (OTCQB: STXPF) (WKN: A2PLBV) (the "Company" or "Stuhini") is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), raising gross proceeds from the second tranche of $314,000 through the issuance of 2,616,667 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit. The Company issued an aggregate of 4,782,999 Units at a price of $0.12 each, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $574,000 under the Private Placement.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.18 per Common Share for a period of two years following the date of issuance.

The securities issued pursuant to this closing are subject to a regulatory resale hold period ending January 8, 2025.

Finder's fee were paid to Haywood (as to $1,440), National Bank Financial (as to $1,200) and EDE Assets (as to $13,500) in connection with this closing.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement (i) to support exploration and advancement of its flagship Ruby Creek Project, including ongoing technical evaluation and groundwork to guide future drill targeting and development; and (ii) for corporate initiatives and general working capital.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.

Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada. The Company's portfolio of exploration properties includes the flagship Ruby Creek Property, 16 km east of Atlin, BC; the South Thompson Nickel Project, 35 km northwest of Grand Rapids, Manitoba; the Big Ledge Property, 57 km south of Revelstoke, BC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including those relating to the anticipated use of proceeds; the advancement and potential development of the Ruby Creek Project; and future exploration plans, objectives, or outcomes, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including: that all necessary regulatory approvals, including those of the TSX Venture Exchange, will be obtained in a timely manner; that the Company will be able to use the proceeds of the financing as currently anticipated; and that exploration activities will proceed as planned and yield positive results.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: the risk that required regulatory approvals may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all; that exploration results may not support further work or development; that costs may exceed budget; and that broader economic, market, or geopolitical conditions may negatively impact the Company's operations or financing capabilities.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

