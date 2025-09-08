Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - How can founders grow faster in 2025 without overspending or burning out? In episode No. 105 of the DesignRush Podcast, serial entrepreneur and TEDx speaker Noemi Kis breaks down the five AI strategies that helped her build a seven-figure business with just a two-person team.

She explains why so many early-stage founders stumble with automation and how to flip the script by focusing on sales first, fixing broken systems before scaling them, and keeping the human element alive in customer relationships.

Her five AI-powered steps to scale smarter:

Don't get lost in tools before acquiring customers. Start with lead generation.

Automation only amplifies what's already there. Broken processes can mean bigger headaches.

AI should clear the busywork but never replace customer interactions.

Building an online audience fuels sustainable growth without heavy ad spending.

Markets shift fast; AI-driven founders need to anticipate change, not react to it.

"Automation should never replace the moments that matter most to your customers," Kis explains. "It should give you back the time to deepen those relationships."

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a media platform and a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

About Noemi Kis

Noemi Kis is a serial entrepreneur, TEDx speaker, and founder of Future Proof Founders, where she helps non-technical entrepreneurs leverage AI, automation, and content to build lean, profitable businesses. With a LinkedIn following of 146,000+ and a popular newsletter, she shares weekly insights on scaling smarter.

