E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from Phase 1 of the 2025 Exploration Program being completed on the Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property located in the North Shore region of Quebec. Highlights of results include:

Several high grade (> 10% Cg) samples including a high grade sample of 26.4% Cg from a target area on the northern part of the property which was discvered in 2024.

Several high grade (> 10% Cg) samples including a high grade sample of 68.7% Cg from Graphi-Centre, the Company's highest priority target on the Tetepisca Property.

Discovery of a new flake graphite showing which includes a high grade grab sample of 54.7% Cg located on a long conductive linear trend on the southwestern part of the property.

James Cross, President and CEO of E-Power commented: "Phase 1 of our 2025 Exploration Program further demonstrates the from-surface, high grade resource potential of several flake graphite targets on the property. Metallurgical testwork, detailed mineralogy, and continued geological evaluation will result in characterization of the potential deposits and prioritization for advanced evaluation and delineation. By characterizing the different resource delineation targets, we expect to be able to attract users of graphite, and companies who want to secure that link in the supply chain; those who need politically-reliable graphite sources. Those users and traders have the capital to turn it quickly into a resource, and ultimately, a secure source of easily accessible graphite."

During June 2025, the Company completed Phase 1 of its 2025 exploration and development program on the Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property. Field work included geological and geophysical mapping and prospecting during which 44 grab samples were collected. The objectives of the field work were to:

1) Follow up and expand Flake Graphite discoveries made in 2024 located on the lesser explored northern part of the property,

2) Complete detailed geological mapping and sampling on Graphi-Centre, the Company's highest priority flake graphite target on the Tetepisca Property,

3) Geological mapping and sampling along the Syndicate Target, a long linear airborne conductor which includes 6 historical flake graphite showings and a historical drill hole with an intercept of 12.74% Cg over 9.55 metres.

4) Collect samples of approximately 250 kg each from selected exposures for preliminary metallurgical test work fron the Graphi Centre target and from the northern claims.

Map 1 is an index map illustrating target areas explored and the locations of bulk samples collected during Phase 1 of the 2025 exploration program.





Map 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9160/265515_a6f7e74ad4f2e82f_002full.jpg

Northern Claims Target Area and Results

As part of the 2024 exploration program, the company completed a program of geological and geophysical prospecting and mapping on the northern part of the property. The work was focussed on evaluating selected conductors and conductor trends derived from interpretation of the Company's airborne electomagnetic ("EM") survey completed in 2022 as well as historical airborne EM surveys. The 2024 prospecting work resulted in the discovery of 5 flake graphite bearing conductors all of which are characterized by numerous samples > 5% Cg and and all containing high grade samples > 20% Cg (Map 2).

During Phase 1 of the 2025 program, follow-up geological and geophysical mapping and prospecting was completed with the objective of expanding the surface exposure of the N3 and N4 targets. On the N3 target, one additional outcrop was located and stripped. Three grab samples of the exposure returned 23.1 % Cg, 23.0 % Cg, and 17.95% Cg (Map 3). The N3 target is exposed, in isolated outcrop exposures, over a distance of approximately 330 m parallel to the airborne conductive trend. Depth of overburden prohited further exposing the conductive trend.





Map 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9160/265515_a6f7e74ad4f2e82f_003full.jpg

Work in the area of the N4 target resulted in a significant expansion of the footprint of graphite bearing stratigraphy coincident with airborne conductive trends. Samples recovered from the north-northeast conductive trend west of the 2024 target area returned values of 26.4% Cg, 21.7% Cg, 17.95% Cg, and 7.44% Cg (Maps 2 and 3). A single sample located approximately 35 metres north of 2024 sampling returned a value of 18.05% Cg.

Flake graphite mineralization discovered on the northern claims in 2024 and 2025 is hosted by strongly deformed, high metamorphic grade, sedimentary rocks. Airborne magnetic and EM conductivity patterns indicate that the graphite bearing stratigraphy is part of a complexly folded and faulted sequence continuous from southwest of the N5 target to north, north of the N1 target, and which includes the Uatnan deposit as well as historical graphite mineralization in surface showings and in diamond driill hole intercepts (Maps 1 and 2).





Map 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9160/265515_a6f7e74ad4f2e82f_004full.jpg

Graphi-Centre Target Area and Results

The Graphi-Centre target area, located in the southern part of the Tetepisca Flake Graphite property, is a domain of curved magnetic and conductive lineaments interpreted as the hinge zone of complexly folded, variably magnetic and conductive stratigraphy (Map 4). The Graphi-Centre domain hosts the historical Graphi-Centre graphite occurrence and a number of historical graphite bearing to high grade graphite grab samples. During 2021, the Company completed a ground based electromagnetic survey to aid in the mapping and interpretation of airborne conductors, and in 2023 drilled 632.7 metres in 5 NQ diamond drill holes and an additional 7.45 metres of BQ core in 3 man-portable drill holes. Highlights of the drilling include 3.80 metres at a average grade of 17.85% Cg. During Phase 1 2025, the Company initiated a program of detailed geological mapping and sampling on the southern part of the Graphi-Centre target area. Fifteen samples were taken from the southern part of the Graphi-Centre target. Highlights of the mapping and sampling include a high of 64% Cg from a grab sample on the South Limb Zone and a high of 68.7% Cg from a grab sample at the western end of the North Limb Zone (Map 4).





Map 4

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9160/265515_a6f7e74ad4f2e82f_005full.jpg

Syndicate Target and Results

The Syndicate Target comprises a southeast trending linear airborne conductor approximately 12 kilometres long located in the southwest part of the property. The conductor hosts 6 historical graphite showings; 3 of which were discovered by the Company in 2019 and one of which is a historical drill hole with an intercept of 12.74 % Cg over an intersection length of 9.55 metres (Map 5). During Phase 1 2025, mapping and prospecting resulted in the discovery of an additional showing along the syndicate trend defined by 5 flake graphite bearing samples colleted over a 28 metre southeast trend length. Cg analyses of the 5 samples range from 5.07% Cg to 54.7% Cg (Map 5).





Map 5

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9160/265515_a6f7e74ad4f2e82f_006full.jpg

Summary and Next Steps

The Tetepisca Graphite district contains approximately 126 Mt Mt of Measured and Indicated flake graphite mineralization at an average grade of approximately 14% Cg in 3 deposits, one of which has advanced through feasibility containing a reserve of approximate 4.7 Mt of ore at an average grade of 27.8 % Cg. E-Power is the largest holder of mineral rights in the Tetepisca Graphite District with 234 claims covering 12,840 hectares. The E-Power property contains the stratigraphy and geophysical signatures correlated with that hosting the district resources and contains 9 recorded historical graphite showings. E-Power has added to the inventory of showings with a number of graphite discoveries property-wide including those in the northern claim group discovered in 2024.

Since entrance into the Tetepasca Graphite District in 2019, E-Power has been completing a comprehensive property-wide assessment of flake graphite resource potential. The Company is anticipating the near-term reporting of metallurigical testwork initiated during the winter of 2025 from the Captain Cosmos, Syndicate, and Graphi-West Showings. Next steps include continued field work during Phase 2, 2025 and the initiation of additional metallurgical test work and detailed mineralogy study from selected showings. The Company is advancing towards target prioritization for advanced exploration, evaluation, and resource delineation.

About the Tetepisca Property

The Tetepisca Property is located approximately 220 km north of the town of Baie-Comeau in the North Shore Region of Québec. The property consists of 234 claims covering an area of approximately 12,840 hectares within the emerging Tetepisca Graphite District ("TGD"). The property is 100% owned by E-Power. Fifty-two claims, located in the southern part of the property, are subject to a 1.5% NSR held by a group of local prospectors; otherwise the Tetepisca property remains unencumbered. The TGD is an active graphite exploration and development district with delineated measured and indicated resources in excess of 120 Mt at an average grade of approximately 14% Cg. The Company's Tetepisca property is strategically located over continuous bedrock conductive horizons that are known and interpreted to be due to graphite and which hold significant potential to host flake graphite resources. The intersection of graphite in our 2023 drilling and the results of our 2024 exploration program to date confirms the Company's exploration model and provides the basis for continued exploration and evaluation.

Sources of Information and Qualified Person

1) The resource and reserve data on Maps 1 and 2 is from the following sources:

NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate. Lac Tétépisca Graphite Project Québec, Focus Graphite, 2022 available at the SEDAR website

NI 43-101 Technical Report Feasibility Study Update of the Uatnan Graphite Project, 2023 available at the SEDAR website and the Nouveau Monde Graphite Website

NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate on the Lac Gueret South Property. Berkwood Resources Ltd., 2019) available at the SEDAR website

2) The historical graphite showing locations illustrated in Maps 1, 4 and 5 is from the data file of Non-metallic deposits in Quebec, available from the SIGEOM website, Ministère des Ressources Naturelles et des Forêts.

3) The historical Cg data on the Map 4 is from: Rapport des travaux de prospection, Projet Lac Guinécourt, SNRC 22K14, file GM 67766, available from the SIGEOM website, Ministère des Ressources Naturelles et des Forêts.

4) The data for the 2023 drilling program contained in Map 4 is from: Report on 2023 drilling campaign on the Tetepisca property, file GM 73883, available from the SIGEOM website, Ministère des Ressources Naturelles et des Forêts.

5) The historical drill hole intercept reported on Map 5 and discussed in the release is from file GM 68992 available from the SIGEOM website, Ministère des Ressources Naturelles et des Forêts.

6) The Cg data from 2024 appearing on Maps 4 is from the E-Power 2024 exploration program and was released October 9, 2024 and March 7, 2025.

Jamie Lavigne, P. Geo, Vice President Exploration and Director for E-Power is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About E-Power

E-Power Resources Inc. is a Québec Corporation based in Montréal and focused on battery minerals exploration in Québec. The Company is currently advancing two projects; the Tetepisca property, located in the North Shore region of the Province and the Turgeon property located in the Abitibi region adjacent to the Ontario border. The Company's priority target is flake graphite on the Tetepsica Property. The Turgeon property is located in the prolific Abitibi gold and base metal mining district and the Company is evaluating Turgeon primarily for its copper-zinc and gold potential.

For more information about E-Power Resources Inc. please visit the Company website at: e-powerresources.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.

