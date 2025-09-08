Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") is excited to announce the final planning stages for its upcoming exploration program. This program is a significant step for the company, as it aims to verify historic showings of gold, silver, and critical minerals to the 43-101 standards.

The company is preparing to mobilize its exploration team shortly and will provide further updates to its shareholders as the program gets underway.

About Slave Lake Zinc Corp.

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% owned O'Connor Lake Property, located in the prolific Slave Lake greenstone belt of the Northwest Territories. The property is situated approximately 100 km east of Fort Resolution, the terminus of the all-weather road from Osisko's Pine Point deposits. The Company's geological team is experienced in identifying and delineating volcanogenic massive sulfide ("VMS") deposits and is committed to maximizing shareholder value through exploration and development of the O'Connor Lake Project.

