New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + S&P 500 enters week 0.8% from record

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 8th

Stocks are higher Monday morning with the S&P 500 sitting less than 1% from its recent record.

Inflation will be in focus over the next several days as the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release two reports. Wholesale price data on Wednesday and Consumer price data on Thursday.

In an interview Sunday morning, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that his agency would be forced to refund about half the tariffs if the Supreme Court upholds a ruling that President Trump's reciprocal tariffs were illegal.

Opening Bell

Genpact (NYSE: G) celebrates its rebrand and new tagline, "on it."

Closing Bell

Maximus (NYSE: MMS) celebrates its 50th anniversary of founding

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2767201/NYSE_Market_Update_Sept_8_2025.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5497144/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--sp-500-enters-week-0-8-from-record-302549127.html