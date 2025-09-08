Optify Partners With Deltek to Win Silver Brandon Hall Award for Leadership Development Excellence

RESTON, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Optify, a leading provider of scalable leadership coaching solutions, today announced that its partnership with Deltek has been recognized with a Silver Award in the 2025 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards. The award honors Deltek's Leadership Development Program Series (LEAP and LIFTT), designed and delivered in collaboration with Optify, for its innovative approach to developing leaders across the organization.

Optify + Deltek



The Brandon Hall Excellence Awards are among the most prestigious in the HR and learning industry, recognizing organizations that deliver measurable results through world-class programs and strategies. More information about the awards can be found here .

"Optify has been an invaluable partner in helping us strengthen how we develop and support leaders at Deltek," said Ed Hutner, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Deltek. "Their scalable coaching model has enabled us to reach more leaders, accelerate growth, and deliver meaningful impact across the organization."

Optify partnered with Deltek to design, deliver, and measure the LIFTT (Leaders Immersion for Top Talent program. Through 360 assessment, facilitated workshops, scalable coaching, accountability partners, learning circles, and technology-enabled measurement, the program helps Deltek leaders integrate new skills, deepen their self-awareness, and drive organizational impact.

"This award is a testament to the power of partnership," said Kris Carpenter, Co-founder of Optify. "We're proud to help Deltek bring leadership development to life at scale and honored to be recognized together with this Brandon Hall award."

The recognition highlights Optify's commitment to delivering leadership coaching solutions that blend human connection and technology to achieve lasting impact.

About Optify

Optify delivers full-service, tech-enabled leadership development solutions to develop leaders at every level, measure impact, and drive performance. Its customized offerings include program and learning journey design, assessments, content-based workshops, 1:1 human and AI coaching, and results data analysis, all integrated through its custom-built technology to drive scalable, measurable leadership growth. Whether partnering with internal teams or external coaches, Optify helps organizations build impactful, culture-aligned programs, transforming leadership potential into lasting success.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era. For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards® program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

Contact Information

Kris Carpenter

Co-Founder

kcarpenter@optify.io

703-850-4831





SOURCE: Optify

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/optify-partners-with-deltek-to-win-silver-brandon-hall-award-for-1069095