Golden 1 Credit Union Launches Real-Time Credit Offer Automation With Modelshop

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Modelshop, a pioneer in real-time credit automation, today formally announced its partnership with Golden 1 Credit Union, one of the nation's largest credit unions. As consumer demand for real-time, customized credit options continues to rise, Golden 1 implemented Modelshop's AI-powered platform to support automated credit decisions. Through this collaboration, Golden 1 can now provide members with additional credit offers using Modelshop's no-code credit offer engine.

"At Golden 1, we're committed to providing easy access to the financial solutions, resources, and support our members need," said Chris Hamilton, Executive Vice President, Chief Lending Officer at Golden 1 Credit Union. "Consumers today expect speed, accuracy, and personalization. Modelshop's platform delivers all three, empowering us to provide even more proactive credit engagement, drive meaningful growth, and enhance overall member satisfaction."

Through this partnership, Golden 1 has created a dynamic, centralized member offer engine that integrates data from multiple sources. This intelligence powers real-time, personalized credit decisions, helping to further automate and optimize decisioning workflows.

"Credit unions are well-positioned to elevate member engagement by embracing automation and innovation," said Tom Tobin, CEO and Founder of Modelshop. "We designed our technology to empower financial institutions like Golden 1 to meet modern expectations using the data they already have - delivering compliant, instant credit decisions without complexity."

"Partnering with Modelshop has enabled us to innovate further and deliver a modern credit experience that strengthens member relationships," added Bill Poppen, Senior Vice President, Product Analytics and Risk at Golden 1 Credit Union. "Through this collaboration, we are enhancing our ability to deliver highly personalized credit solutions in real-time."

Golden 1's implementation of Modelshop's platform highlights the growing opportunity for financial institutions to continue embracing automation as they expand portfolios, reduce friction, and advance digital transformation.

About Golden 1 Credit Union

With more than $20 billion in assets, Golden 1 Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in the United States, providing easy access to the financial solutions, resources, and support their members and communities need to improve their well-being. Golden 1 is committed to creating a more equitable and financially inclusive California and proudly serves all those who live or work there. Golden 1 is more than 1.1 million members strong and has over 2,000 employees. Visit golden1.com for more information.

About Modelshop

Modelshop is an AI-powered Credit Offer Automation platform that enables credit unions to automate real-time credit decisions without the need for expensive technology overhauls. By creating a centralized member portfolio from existing and application data, Modelshop enables credit unions to deliver instant, personalized, and compliant offers through any channel - enhancing digital origination, reducing manual review, and improving member experiences. For more information, visit www.modelshop.com.

Contact Information

Modelshop Media

hello@modelshop.com

949-899-7553

SOURCE: Modelshop

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/golden-1-credit-union-launches-real-time-credit-offer-automation-wit-1069130