Maverik Deploys Piston's Cardless Fueling Platform Across 800+ Locations to Power Secure Commercial Fleet Access

The deployment introduces a faster, more secure way for fleets to fuel while streamlining operations for merchants.

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Piston , a cardless payments platform that connects commercial fleets and fuel retailers, today announced a nationwide partnership with Maverik - Adventure's First Stop , which operates more than 825 convenience stores across 21 states. Piston's technology will roll out across the entire Maverik network in the coming month.

The platform eliminates physical card workflows by allowing drivers to initiate transactions with a secure QR code or authorization code. This streamlines operations while providing fleets and merchants with stronger controls, real-time fraud prevention, and digital receipts for simplified reconciliation. Fleet managers gain additional visibility into spend, vehicle usage, and driver activity, creating more accurate reporting and reducing the administrative burden that comes with traditional card programs.

"Fueling hasn't changed in decades, and plastic cards were never designed for the way fleets operate today," said Vikram Sekhon, Co-founder & CEO of Piston. "By verifying drivers and vehicles in real time, we close the door on fraud while giving fleets and merchants the transparency and control they've been missing. This is what modern, digital fueling looks like at scale, and we're proud to work with Maverik to set a new standard for the industry."

Cardless transactions can deepen loyalty while removing barriers that often complicate fleet adoption. Already recognized as an innovator in the convenience and fueling industry, this move further strengthens Maverik's position as a leader in secure, connected fueling experiences.

"We are pleased to have Piston as a method-of-payment that we offer," said Kerby Cate, Sr. Director of Fuel Sales at Maverik.

Piston's team has allocated resources to support onboarding and ensure a smooth go-live experience for early fleets. The partnership marks one of the largest deployments of cardless fueling in the U.S., positioning Piston as a leader in modernizing fleet payments.

ABOUT PISTON:

Piston is a cardless payments platform for fleets and fuel retailers, replacing card-based systems with direct, secure, and intelligent transactions. Built by former fleet owners who experienced the pain firsthand, Piston eliminates fraud, unlocks savings, and builds loyalty between stations and commercial drivers. Headquartered in Cupertino, California, with operation hubs in Lehi, Utah and Kolkata, India, Piston is backed by Spark Capital, Pear VC, BOND, and other strategic investors. Learn more at https://www.usepiston.com/ .

ABOUT MAVERIK - ADVENTURE'S FIRST STOP:

Maverik - Adventure's First Stop fuels adventures from the Midwest to the West Coast. In 2023, Maverik acquired Kum & Go and together, the two brands serve customers in over 825 locations across 21 states and growing. Maverik is known for its premium BonFire food, made fresh in every Maverik, every day, and awesome values on fuel, drinks, and snacks. Maverik sells exclusive products such as fresh-made gourmet burritos, sandwiches, pizzas, cookies, and coffee blends from around the world. For more information, visit https://maverik.com/ or follow the company on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , or YouTube .

MEDIA CONTACT:

