Montag, 08.09.2025
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
ACCESS Newswire
08.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
InsurTech Express, LLC: InsurTech Express Launches IE Capital Connect: Accelerating Growth for Startups and Investors in the Insurance Innovation Ecosystem

New funding and advisory arm connects InsurTech startups with investors, corporate venture capital, and strategic partners to accelerate industry innovation.

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / InsurTech Express, the leading hub for insurance technology solutions and services, today announced the launch of IE Capital Connect, a dedicated funding and advisory arm designed to bridge the gap between startups, corporate venture capital, investors, and strategic partners.

InsurTech Express

InsurTech Express
InsurTech Express Logo

IE Capital Connect provides both startups and investors with the expertise, relationships, and resources needed to accelerate innovation and drive meaningful business outcomes. To learn more, visit www.IECapitalConnect.com.

For Startups & Founders

  • Capital Raising: Guidance from pre-seed through growth rounds, including structuring, positioning, and connecting with the right funding sources.

  • Accelerator & Grant Navigation: Strategic support in securing non-dilutive funding and placements in top industry accelerators.

  • M&A Advisory: Coaching and connections to prepare for strategic acquisitions, partnerships, or exits.

  • Investor Readiness: Tailored pitch refinement, business model validation, and capital strategy alignment.

For Investors & Corporate Partners

  • Curated Deal Flow: Access to vetted InsurTech startups solving the industry's most pressing challenges.

  • Strategic Partnerships: Opportunities to co-invest, partner, or acquire cutting-edge solutions.

  • Market Insights: Intelligence on emerging trends, disruptive technologies, and high-potential players.

  • M&A Pipeline: Advisory services to source, evaluate, and execute strategic transactions.

Quotes from Leadership

"We've built the most trusted ecosystem in InsurTech - and IE Capital Connect is the natural next step," said Tandy Falala, Director of Business Development at InsurTech Express. "By combining our network strength with deep market intelligence, we're giving investors and founders a smarter, faster way to connect and create real impact."

Ken Leibow, Founder & CEO of InsurTech Express, added: "IE Capital Connect reflects our mission to not only provide technology and services to the insurance industry but to fuel the next generation of innovation. By connecting the right people, capital, and ideas, we're creating opportunities for startups to thrive and for investors to discover the future leaders of InsurTech.

Why IE Capital Connect?

  • Deep Ecosystem Roots: With InsurTech Express at the center of the global insurance innovation ecosystem, startups and investors gain unmatched reach and visibility.

  • Founder-Centric Approach: Transparency, education, and coaching ensure startups enter negotiations prepared and protected.

  • Investor Confidence: A quality-over-quantity model delivers vetted, high-value opportunities.

  • Full Lifecycle Support: From ideation to exit, IE Capital Connect guides growth every step of the way.

About InsurTech Express

InsurTech Express is the ultimate marketplace and knowledge hub for life insurance technology, offering marketing, consulting, and software development solutions to carriers, distributors, advisors, and technology providers. With a network of over 250,000 industry professionals worldwide, InsurTech Express connects people, technology, and ideas to accelerate innovation and growth across the insurance ecosystem.

For more information about InsurTech Express, visit www.insurtechexpress.com.
To explore IE Capital Connect, visit www.IECapitalConnect.com.

Contact Information

Ken Leibow
CEO
ken@insurtechexpress.com
402-740-7356

.

SOURCE: InsurTech Express, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/insurtech-express-launches-ie-capital-connect-accelerating-growt-1069543

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
