Leitbox Storage Partners Announces New Managing Broker-Dealer and Retail Distribution Partner to Expand Fundraising Platform

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / Leitbox Storage Partners today announced the appointment of American Alternative Capital (AAC) as its new Managing Broker-Dealer (MBD), alongside the engagement of CM Pacific Capital as its third-party Retail Distribution and National Accounts Manager. These partnerships mark a significant milestone in Leitbox's ongoing efforts to expand advisor access and strengthen its fundraising platform for high-net- worth investors nationwide.

Led by Jason Kavanaugh at AAC and Mike Crimmins at CM Pacific, both widely recognized industry leaders, these new partnerships bring deep experience, established credibility, and extensive networks across the wealth management community. Together, they enhance Leitbox's ability to broaden its reach, deepen advisor relationships, and provide best-in-class service across broker- dealer, RIA, and national platform channels.

AAC will provide oversight of due diligence, compliance, distribution management, and compensation processing for Leitbox's investment offerings. Acting as the "general contractor" of the fundraising process, the MBD ensures investment offerings are structured, supervised, and distributed with the highest standards of compliance and efficiency.

CM Pacific Capital will focus on retail distribution and national accounts, providing dedicated engagement with broker-dealers, RIAs, and national platforms. This expanded coverage enables advisors to access Leitbox's self-storage investment platform with greater support and responsiveness.

"These partnerships position Leitbox to deliver on our mission of expanding access to institutional- quality self-storage investments," said Bill Leitner, Founder and Principal of Leitbox Storage Partners. "Jason and Mike are proven leaders in our industry, and we are proud to align with their teams to scale our distribution efforts with confidence."

For more information about Leitbox Storage Partners and investment opportunities, visit www.leitbox.com.

About American Alternative Capital

American Alternative Capital is a distribution platform specializing in alternative investments for financial professionals. AAC partners with sponsors to deliver institutional-quality offerings, including 1031 DSTs, and other private placements. AAC's mission is to support financial professionals in accessing innovative solutions for their clients' portfolio needs.

About CM Pacific Capital

CM Pacific Capital is a multi-sponsor distribution platform founded by Mike Crimmins. The firm focuses on distributing Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs) and real estate private placements across the independent broker-dealer and RIA channels.

Important Disclosure

This is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any interest. Any such offer or solicitation shall only be made pursuant to the final confidential private placement memorandum. This information does not constitute individual investment advice and should not be relied upon as tax or legal advice. All opinions expressed herein constitute the author's judgement as of the date of this article and are subject to change without notice, including statements regarding trends, market conditions, and the experience or expertise of Leitbox, which are based on current expectations, estimates, opinions and/or beliefs of Leitbox. Past events and trends do not predict or guarantee or indicate future events or results. Past performance is no indication of future results.

