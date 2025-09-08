Fort Collins, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2025) - Angela and James W. Mitchell, co-founders of Love Intentionally and married since 2011, have announced the launch of the Love Intentionally Community, a new platform designed to help couples-especially married entrepreneurs-create intentional, thriving marriages that amplify their life and business success.





We're not lucky. We're intentional. And that's exactly what we'll help you create too.



The Mitchells, who balance their roles as spouses, parents of three, and business partners, built the community to address a gap they saw: while there are countless resources for business growth, few exist for supporting the marriage that fuels it. Their approach combines Angela's 20+ years of counseling experience with James's background as a lifelong entrepreneur and over a decade in coaching entrepreneurs and men's transformation, delivering a powerful blend of emotional depth and practical strategy.

The Love Intentionally Community provides a range of resources, including marriage masterminds, 2-on-2 couples coaching, online workshops, and digital courses. This mix of digital and live offerings allows couples to engage at their own pace-whether they're building a business, growing a family, or both.

"Our mission is to help couples stop running on autopilot and start creating a marriage that feels as alive and intentional as the businesses they're building," said Angela Mitchell. "Because when your relationship thrives, everything else follows."

James Mitchell added, "Most entrepreneurs invest in their businesses, their health, even their mindset-yet their marriage is often last on the list. This community is about changing that narrative and creating marriages that are alive with love, rooted in connection, and strong enough to weather the demands of entrepreneurship."

The initiative reflects a growing demand for proactive, relationship-centered solutions that go beyond traditional counseling. By combining structured guidance, proven frameworks, and supportive peer interaction, Love Intentionally helps couples align their vision, deepen intimacy, and create marriages that don't just survive entrepreneurship-but make success possible.

The Mitchells plan to expand the Love Intentionally Community over the coming year with additional tools, live events, and retreats, building a safe, inspiring space for couples to invest in their most important partnership.

